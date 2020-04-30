MATTOON, Ill., April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FMBH) (the “Company”) today announced its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2020.

Highlights

  • Net income of $10.0 million, or $0.60 diluted EPS, included a ($0.19) per share impact from a reserve build1
  • Strengthened balance sheet with increase of already strong capital and liquidity positions
  • Loans grew $49.0 million, or 1.8% during the quarter
  • Significant steps taken in supporting customers, communities and employees through this unprecedented time
  • Approved $235 million in loans under the Paycheck Protection Program through April 16, 2020
  • On April 21st, the Company acquired five lenders and their portfolio of relationships in the strategic St. Louis metro market

“While the challenges created from the COVID-19 pandemic are unprecedented, I am confident in First Mid’s position given our strong capital levels and significant liquidity,” said Joe Dively, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Our balance sheet, combined with the extraordinary efforts of our employees, has allowed us to provide tremendous support to our customers and communities.”

“Due to the pandemic, we activated our business continuity plan and continue to operate at all of our branch locations as drive-thru facilities. Our call center remains accessible and we have increased the utilization of our digital platform. In addition, we have enabled a significant number of employees with work from home capabilities,” Dively continued.

“We have taken a multitude of steps for our customers including a 90-day deferral program, primarily for hotel and restaurant borrowers, a 180-day residential mortgage deferral program, and, as a long-standing SBA lender, we were very active in the Paycheck Protection Program (‘PPP’) for both existing and new customers. In fact, in the first round of the program, we helped nearly 1,400 customers receive approximately $235 million in loans. Awareness of our expertise in this process quickly spread in the communities we serve and allowed us to gain over 250 new relationships that we hope will be long-term customers,” Dively added.

“Our credit department has spent a lot of time stress testing the portfolio, especially those categories most impacted by COVID-19, and we believe the strength of our balance sheet has us well prepared for any losses that may arise. To highlight our position from a macro perspective, our current allowance for credit losses is more than our cumulative net charge-offs over the last 20 years. This, combined with our significant capital strength, provides me with the belief that we are very well positioned for the economic uncertainty ahead of us,” Dively continued.    

“We delivered first quarter financial results that reflect the soundness and diversification of our business model and the hard work and dedication of our employees. For the quarter, we generated 1.8% loan growth, improved our asset quality measures, and delivered solid earnings despite a material reserve build. All of our capital ratios increased, and our total capital ratio ended the period at a very strong 16.13%,” Dively added.        

 “Finally, on April 21st, 2020, we completed an acquisition of a team of commercial lenders and their loan relationships in the St. Louis metro market. I have personally spent time with all of the lending team and could not be more excited about the talent and capabilities of this group. St. Louis has been a strategic market that we have wanted to increase our presence in for quite some time, and this negotiated opportunity, and group of community bankers, are a great fit to our long-term strategic plans,” Dively concluded.

Chief Financial Officer Matt Smith said, “The loan portfolio purchased totals approximately $183.0 million and was funded primarily through a depository agreement entered into with Promontory and Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc. In addition, we will assume approximately $50.0 million of deposits from the acquired loan relationships, once regulatory approval is received. We completed significant due diligence on the portfolio, which is well diversified and primarily composed of commercial real estate and commercial operating loans, with no hotel borrowers. Our strong balance sheet, combined with the structure of the deal, allowed us to complete the loan acquisition with minimal impact on our overall capital and liquidity positions. The deal is expected to be accretive to 2020 earnings.”

1 Reserve build represents the amount by which the provision for credit losses exceeds net charge-offs. See non-GAAP reconciliation.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the first quarter of 2020 declined by $1.1 million, or 3.6% compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. The decrease was primarily driven by lower accretion income of $1.0 million. In addition, interest on securities income declined due to lower balances in the investment portfolio as a result of an increase in bonds getting called from the change in interest rates. The Company elected to hold on to a majority of the cash proceeds to maintain additional excess liquidity during these uncertain times. Cash and cash equivalents on the balance sheet increased by $96.9 million, while the investment portfolio decreased $113.5 million.

In comparison to the first quarter of 2019, net interest income decreased $2.4 million, or 7.4%. The decrease was primarily attributable to a $2.1 million decline in accretion income and changes in the interest rate environment.     

Net Interest Margin

Net interest margin, on a tax equivalent basis, was 3.51% for the first quarter of 2020 compared to 3.57% in the prior quarter. The decrease was primarily driven by a $1.0 million decline in accretion income. Excluding accretion income, net interest margin increased 4 basis points in the current quarter as the decline in overall funding costs more than offset the decline in yield on average earning assets. 

In comparison to the first quarter of 2019, net interest margin decreased 23 basis points. The year-over-year decrease was primarily due to a $2.1 million decline in accretion income. Excluding accretion income, net interest margin increased by 1 basis point compared to the same quarter last year with average earning asset yields down 9 basis points and funding costs down 10 basis points.

Loan Portfolio

Total loans ended the quarter at $2.74 billion, representing an increase of $49.0 million compared to the prior quarter. On a year-over-year basis, loans increased $147.3 million, or 5.7%. The Company saw less payoffs compared to the first quarter of last year as the Company has worked through a majority of the loans from our two acquisitions in 2018, underwriting them under First Mid’s loan policy guidelines. During the current quarter, line draws were consistent with prior periods and represented approximately $3.0 million of the loan growth. 

The Company has a diversified loan portfolio. Due to these unprecedented times, the Company decided to provide additional disclosures on certain loan categories with escalated monitoring and stress testing from the COVID-19 shelter in place. Most of the largest borrowers in the hotel and restaurant sector own and operate multiple businesses across various industries providing a diverse cash flow stream to support their loans and have provided personal guarantees. The majority of retail-merchandise borrowers sell home supplies and other necessities and have remained open.

The Company began offering a 90-day deferral program primarily for the hotel and restaurant sector in late March. As of the end of the first quarter, the Company had provided 90-day deferrals on $30.3 million in loans, or 1.1% of total outstanding loans. As of April 17, the Company had provided an additional $98.0 million in commercial loan modifications or deferrals. The total as of the April 17 date represented approximately 4.7% of loans. 

   
Sector Detail as of March 31, 2020
($ in thousands)		Balance% of Loan
Portfolio		Average
LTV		Average
DSCR
     
Retail$162,0715.9%52%1.75x
(Merchandise $79.4 million)    
     
Hotel 119,6764.4%61%1.41x
(67% major chains)    
     
Restaurant 70,1412.6%89%2.02x
(79% franchise/drive-thru/limited service)   
     
Oil Related 5,1100.2%54%3.74x
($2.2 million production)    
     

Through March 31, 2020, the Company had provided deferrals of $1.0 million on combined consumer and residential real estate loans. An additional $4.8 million of deferrals on consumer and residential real estate loans were provided through April 17, 2020.  

Asset Quality

All the Company’s asset quality measures improved in the first quarter 2020. The ratio of non-performing loans to total loans was 0.89%, allowance for loan losses was 1.20% of total loans, and the allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans was 134.3%. Non-performing loans declined $3.4 million to $24.5 million at quarter end. Non-performing assets to total assets declined to 0.71%, the lowest level in two years. Net charge-offs were $1.2 million during the first quarter compared to $2.6 million in the prior quarter. 

CECL

Effective January 1, 2020, the Company adopted Accounting Standards Update 2016-13. The provisions of ASU 2016-13 require an entity to use the new impairment model known as the current expected credit loss (“CECL”). Allowance for loan and lease losses increased from 1.00% to 1.20% of total loans from December 31, 2019 to March 31, 2020. The information below details, by loan pool, the impact from implementing CECL and the reserve build for the quarter, which was impacted by the deterioration in the economic outlook due to COVID-19. 

    
 Incurred Loss ModelCECL AdoptionCECL
 31-Dec-191-Jan-2031-Mar-20
Allowance for Loan Losses ($ in thousands)Amount% of loans and
leases outstanding		Amount% of loans and
leases outstanding		Amount% of loans and
leases outstanding
       
       
Construction & Land Development$1,1461.22%$1,0331.09%$1,6201.31%
Farm Loans1,0930.45%1,3230.55%1,3350.55%
1-4 Family Residential Properties1,3860.41%2,1420.64%1,9310.59%
Multifamily & Commercial Real Estate11,1980.97%11,7391.02%13,6211.19%
Agricultural Loans1,3861.02%1,0230.75%1,0640.76%
Commercial & Industrial Loans9,2731.41%9,4281.44%11,2941.64%
Consumer Loans1,4291.72%1,8952.28%2,0112.45%
 $26,9111.00%$28,5831.06%$32,8761.20%
       

The reserve for unfunded commitments was immaterial at the adoption of CECL and at quarter end. 

Deposits

Total deposits ended the quarter at $2.91 billion, which represented a slight decrease of $8.8 million from the prior quarter.  The Company’s average rate on cost of funds was 0.60% for the quarter compared to 0.67% in the fourth quarter and 0.70% in the first quarter of 2019. Total interest-bearing deposit costs declined by 8 basis points in the first quarter 2020 and declined by 6 basis points year-over-year.        

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the first quarter of 2020 was $16.5 million compared to $14.9 million in the fourth quarter and $14.6 million in the first quarter of last year. The increase was primarily driven by higher insurance commission revenues, securities gains from bonds called, and interest rate swap fees. The Company’s fee business continues to provide significant diversification from the direct impacts of interest rate changes. Our First Mid Wealth Management division ended the quarter with $4.1 billion in assets under management. Overall, noninterest income represented nearly 36% of revenues for the period versus 31% of revenues in the first quarter last year.      

Noninterest Expenses    

Noninterest expense for the first quarter totaled $27.7 million compared to $27.6 million in the fourth quarter 2019. The current quarter included $0.1 million in acquisition related costs. The higher expenses were primarily in salaries and benefits tied to the increased revenues from our insurance business and annual employee compensation changes. FDIC insurance expense was also higher due to the final utilization of the available credit.   

Noninterest expense was $0.6 million lower than the first quarter of 2019 across multiple categories including occupancy and equipment, amortization of intangibles, and FDIC insurance. The Company’s efficiency ratio, on a tax equivalent basis, for the first quarter 2020 was 57.1% compared to 56.8% for the same period last year.

Regulatory Capital Levels and Liquidity Sources

The Company elected the 5-year regulatory capital transition for the implementation of CECL. The Company’s capital levels remained strong and comfortably above the “well capitalized” levels. Capital levels ended the period as follows: 

Total capital to risk-weighted assets16.13%
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets15.05%
Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets14.39%
Leverage ratio11.59%

The Company maintains significant liquidity capacity through a variety of sources as outlined below:

 Liquidity Sources 
 31-Mar-20 
SourceAmount
($ in thousands)		 
   
Fed Reserves and Cash at Banks$103,400 
Unpledged Investment Securities60,251 
FHLB Borrowing Capacity525,149 
Fed Funds Lines Correspondent Banks100,000 
Fed Discount Window Availability10,000 
Total798,800 
   

About Us: First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (“First Mid”) is the parent company of First Mid Bank & Trust, N.A., First Mid Insurance Group, Inc. and First Mid Wealth Management Co. Our mission is to fulfill the financial needs of our communities with exceptional personal service, professionalism and integrity, and deliver meaningful value and results for our customers and shareholders.

First Mid is a $3.9 billion community-focused organization that provides a full-suite of financial services including banking, wealth management, brokerage, ag services, and insurance through a sizeable network of locations throughout Illinois and eastern Missouri and a loan production office in the greater Indianapolis area. Together, our First Mid team takes great pride in their work and their ability to serve our customers well over the last 155 years. 

More information about the Company is available on our website at www.firstmid.com. Our stock is traded in The NASDAQ Stock Market LLC under the ticker symbol “FMBH”.

Non-GAAP Measures: In addition to reports presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), this release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. The Company believes that such non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with information useful in understanding the Company’s financial performance. Readers of this release, however, are urged to review these non-GAAP financial measures in conjunction with the GAAP results as reported. These non-GAAP financial measures are detailed as supplemental tables and include “Net Interest Margin, tax equivalent,” Tangible Book Value per Common Share,” “Common Equity Tier 1 Capital to Risk Weighted Assets,” and “Reserve Build”. While the Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with a broader understanding of the capital adequacy, funding profile and financial trends of the Company, this information should be considered as supplemental in nature and not as a substitute to the related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures may also differ from the similar measures presented by other companies.   

Investor Contact: 
Aaron Holt
VP, Shareholder Relations
217-258-0463
aholt@firstmid.com

- Tables Follow -


 
FIRST MID BANCSHARES, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands, unaudited)
 As of
            
 March 31, December 31, March 31,
  2020   2019   2019 
      
Assets     
Cash and cash equivalents$182,027  $85,080  $232,548 
Investment securities 646,744   760,215   772,400 
Loans (including loans held for sale) 2,744,298   2,695,347   2,596,994 
Less allowance for loan losses (32,876)  (26,911)  (26,704)
Net loans 2,711,422   2,668,436   2,570,290 
Premises and equipment, net 59,359   59,491   59,237 
Goodwill and intangibles, net 132,199   133,257   137,461 
Bank owned life insurance 67,656   67,225   65,914 
Other assets 65,424   65,722   57,769 
Total assets$3,864,831  $3,839,426  $3,895,619 
      
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity     
Deposits:     
Non-interest bearing$642,384  $633,331  $628,944 
Interest bearing 2,266,243   2,284,035   2,417,269 
Total deposits 2,908,627   2,917,366   3,046,213 
Repurchase agreement with customers 231,649   208,109   157,760 
Other borrowings 124,921   118,895   126,048 
Junior subordinated debentures 18,900   18,858   29,042 
Other liabilities 47,683   49,589   39,404 
Total liabilities 3,331,780   3,312,817   3,398,467 
      
Total stockholders' equity 533,051   526,609   497,152 
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$3,864,831  $3,839,426  $3,895,619 
      



FIRST MID BANCSHARES, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(In thousands, except per share data, unaudited)
    
 Three Months Ended
 March 31
 2020 2019
Interest income:   
Interest and fees on loans$30,027  $32,104
Interest on investment securities 4,589   5,209
Interest on federal funds sold & other deposits 125   738
Total interest income 34,741   38,051
Interest expense:   
Interest on deposits 3,861   4,378
Interest on securities sold under agreements to repurchase 194   260
Interest on other borrowings 595   723
Interest on subordinated debt 218   438
Total interest expense 4,868   5,799
Net interest income 29,873   32,252
Provision for loan losses 5,481   947
Net interest income after provision for loan 24,392   31,305
Non-interest income:   
Wealth management revenues 3,626   3,645
Insurance commissions 6,621   5,555
Service charges 1,778   1,802
Securities gains, net 531   54
Mortgage banking revenues 308   239
ATM/debit card revenue 1,987   2,016
Other 1,659   1,328
Total non-interest income 16,510   14,639
Non-interest expense:   
Salaries and employee benefits 16,500   16,574
Net occupancy and equipment expense 4,242   4,455
Net other real estate owned (income) expense (46)  53
FDIC insurance 93   279
Amortization of intangible assets 1,295   1,356
Stationary and supplies 268   287
Legal and professional expense 1,398   1,194
Marketing and donations 481   454
Other 3,500   3,658
Total non-interest expense 27,731   28,310
Income before income taxes 13,171   17,634
Income taxes 3,172   4,318
Net income$9,999  $13,316
    
Per Share Information   
Basic earnings per common share$0.60  $0.80
Diluted earnings per common share 0.60   0.80
    
Weighted average shares outstanding 16,693,183   16,665,999
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 16,740,091   16,704,779
    



FIRST MID BANCSHARES, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(In thousands, except per share data, unaudited)
          
 For the Quarter Ended
 March 31, December 31, September 30 June 30, March 31,
 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019
Interest income:         
Interest and fees on loans$30,027  $31,206  $31,976  $31,539 $32,104
Interest on investment securities 4,589   5,101   5,297   5,436  5,209
Interest on federal funds sold & other deposits 125   214   305   596  738
Total interest income 34,741   36,521   37,578   37,571  38,051
Interest expense:         
Interest on deposits 3,861   4,447   5,174   4,940  4,378
Interest on securities sold under agreements to repurchase 194   240   196   215  260
Interest on other borrowings 595   610   691   697  723
Interest on subordinated debt 218   240   392   406  438
Total interest expense 4,868   5,537   6,453   6,258  5,799
Net interest income 29,873   30,984   31,125   31,313  32,252
Provision for loan losses 5,481   2,737   2,658   91  947
Net interest income after provision for loan 24,392   28,247   28,467   31,222  31,305
Non-interest income:         
Wealth management revenues 3,626   5,027   3,311   3,587  3,645
Insurance commissions 6,621   3,361   3,353   3,760  5,555
Service charges 1,778   1,985   2,091   1,959  1,802
Securities gains, net 531   479   51   218  54
Mortgage banking revenues 308   579   582   346  239
ATM/debit card revenue 1,987   2,100   2,173   2,202  2,016
Other 1,659   1,342   1,356   1,516  1,328
Total non-interest income 16,510   14,873   12,917   13,588  14,639
Non-interest expense:         
Salaries and employee benefits 16,500   15,942   14,497   15,565  16,574
Net occupancy and equipment expense 4,242   4,305   4,377   4,543  4,455
Net other real estate owned (income) expense (46)  30   172   188  53
FDIC insurance 93   (170)  (87)  197  279
Amortization of intangible assets 1,295   1,296   1,373   1,823  1,356
Stationary and supplies 268   269   284   264  287
Legal and professional expense 1,398   1,451   1,215   1,304  1,194
Marketing and donations 481   573   523   481  454
Other 3,500   3,905   3,540   5,822  3,658
Total non-interest expense 27,731   27,601   25,894   30,187  28,310
Income before income taxes 13,171   15,519   15,490   14,623  17,634
Income taxes 3,172   3,543   3,820   3,642  4,318
Net income$9,999  $11,976  $ 11,670  $ 10,981 $ 13,316
          



FIRST MID BANCSHARES, INC.
Consolidated Financial Highlights and Ratios
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
 As of and for the Quarter Ended
 March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31,
 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019
          
Loan Portfolio          
Construction and land development$123,326  $94,142  $68,821  $57,069  $49,179 
Farm loans 242,891   240,241   229,715   229,924   236,864 
1-4 Family residential properties 325,128   336,427   347,370   355,143   362,617 
Multifamily residential properties 139,734   153,948   154,859   167,709   175,903 
Commercial real estate 1,002,868   995,702   954,992   888,711   905,679 
Loans secured by real estate 1,833,947   1,820,460   1,755,757   1,698,556   1,730,242 
Agricultural loans 139,136   136,124   121,650   118,216   118,026 
Commercial and industrial loans 565,789   528,973   543,937   530,405   550,853 
Consumer loans 82,104   83,183   83,171   84,907   86,540 
All other loans 123,322   126,607   119,043   114,459   111,333 
Total loans 2,744,298   2,695,347   2,623,558   2,546,543   2,596,994 
          
Deposit Portfolio          
Non-interest bearing demand deposits$642,384  $633,331  $596,518  $603,823  $628,944 
Interest bearing demand deposits 827,387   850,956   899,763   844,931   828,144 
Savings deposits 441,998   428,778   431,497   438,769   444,619 
Money Market 441,381   419,801   435,517   473,160   483,867 
Time deposits 555,477   584,500   625,630   651,807   660,639 
Total deposits 2,908,627   2,917,366   2,988,925   3,012,490   3,046,213 
          
Asset Quality         
Non-performing loans$24,463  $27,818  $24,203  $25,773  $25,988 
Non-performing assets 27,306   31,538   28,645   29,380   29,857 
Net charge-offs 1,188   2,567   2,276   436   432 
Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans 134.39%  96.74%  110.49%  102.27%  102.76%
Allowance for loan losses to total loans outstanding 1.20%  1.00%  1.02%  1.04%  1.03%
Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.89%  1.03%  0.92%  1.01%  1.00%
Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.71%  0.82%  0.75%  0.77%  0.77%
          
Common Share Data         
Common shares outstanding 16,702,484   16,673,480   16,663,095   16,694,316   16,677,128 
Book value per common share$31.91  $31.58  $31.32  $30.49  $29.81 
Tangible book value per common share 24.00   23.59   23.25   22.35   21.57 
Market price of stock 23.74   35.25   34.62   34.92   33.32 
          
Key Performance Ratios and Metrics         
End of period earning assets$3,492,271  $3,464,144  $3,444,775  $3,447,695  $3,539,175 
Average earning assets 3,451,123   3,464,200   3,444,088   3,470,776   3,516,032 
Average rate on average earning assets (tax equivalent) 4.11%  4.24%  4.39%  4.40%  4.44%
Average rate on cost of funds 0.60%  0.67%  0.79%  0.76%  0.70%
Net interest margin (tax equivalent) 3.51%  3.57%  3.60%  3.64%  3.74%
Return on average assets 1.05%  1.25%  1.22%  1.15%  1.38%
Return on average common equity 7.48%  9.17%  9.04%  8.80%  11.02%
Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent) 1 57.14%  57.23%  54.69%  62.31%  56.77%
Full-time equivalent employees 835   827   830   826   832 
          
          
1 Represents non-interest expense divided by the sum of fully tax equivalent net interest income and non-interest income. Non-interest expense adjustments exclude foreclosed property expense and amortization of intangibles. Net-interest income includes tax equivalent adjustments and non-interest income excludes gains and losses on the sale of investment securities. 



FIRST MID BANCSHARES, INC.
Net Interest Margin
  (In thousands, unaudited)
  For the Quarter Ended March 2020
  QTD Average   Average
  Balance Interest Rate
INTEREST EARNING ASSETS     
Interest bearing deposits$23,824  $91 1.54%
Federal funds sold 926   2 0.87%
Certificates of deposits investments 5,064   31 2.46%
Investment Securities:     
Taxable (total less municipals) 543,799   3,339 2.46%
Tax-exempt (Municipals) 174,459   1,582 3.63%
Loans (net of unearned income) 2,703,051   30,215 4.50%
       
Total interest earning assets 3,451,123   35,260 4.11%
       
NONEARNING ASSETS     
Cash and due from banks 93,283     
Premises and equipment 59,476     
Other nonearning assets 251,359     
Allowance for loan losses (29,990)    
       
Total assets$3,825,251     
       
INTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES     
Demand deposits$1,264,489  $1,092 0.35%
Savings deposits 435,480   119 0.11%
Time deposits 570,132   2,650 1.87%
Total interest bearing deposits 2,270,101   3,861 0.68%
Repurchase agreements 202,693   194 0.38%
FHLB advances 120,146   580 1.94%
Federal funds purchased 2,110   10 1.91%
Subordinated debt 18,873   218 4.65%
Other borrowings 769   4 2.09%
Total borrowings 344,591   1,006 1.17%
Total interest bearing liabilities 2,614,692   4,867 0.75%
       
NONINTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES     
Demand deposits 628,588  Average cost of funds0.60%
Other liabilities 47,539     
Stockholders' equity 534,432     
       
Total liabilities & stockholders' equity$3,825,251     
       
Net Interest Earnings / Spread  $30,393 3.36%
       
Impact of Non-Interest Bearing Funds    0.15%
       
Tax effected yield on interest earning assets   3.51%
       



FIRST MID BANCSHARES, INC.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(In thousands, unaudited)
           
  As of and for the Quarter Ended
  March 31, December 31, September 30,June 30, March 31,
  2020 2019 2019 2019 2019
           
Net interest income as reported $29,873  $30,984  $31,125  $31,313  $32,252 
Net interest income, (tax equivalent)  30,393   31,517   31,659   31,850   32,800 
Average earning assets  3,451,123   3,464,200   3,444,088   3,470,776   3,516,032 
Net interest margin (tax equivalent) 1  3.51%  3.57%  3.60%  3.64%  3.74%
           
           
Common stockholder's equity $533,051  $526,609  $521,959  $508,958  $497,152 
Goodwill and intangibles, net  132,199   133,257   134,461   135,762   137,461 
Common shares outstanding  16,702   16,673   16,663   16,695   16,677 
Tangible Book Value per common share $24.00  $23.59  $23.25  $22.35  $21.57 
           
           
Common equity tier 1 capital $410,565  $398,536  $391,429  $379,581  $372,731 
Risk weighted assets  2,854,102   2,822,648   2,923,245   2,935,236   2,964,638 
Common equity tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets 2 14.39%  14.12%  13.39%  12.93%  12.57%
           
Provision Expense, net of net charge offs $4,293         
Effective tax rate for period  24.08%        
Average diluted shares outstanding  16,740         
Diluted EPS impact from reserve build $0.19         
           
1 Annualized and calculated on a tax equivalent basis where interest earned on tax-exempt securities and loans is adjusted to an amount comparable to interest subject to normal income taxes assuming a federal tax rate of 21% and includes the impact of non-interest bearing funds. 
           
2 Defined as total common equity adjusted for gains/(losses) less goodwill and intangibles divided by risk weighted assets as of period end. 