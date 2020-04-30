Harvia Oyj, Stock exchange release, April 30, 2020 at 3.00 pm EET





Harvia Plc (“Harvia”) has today, April 30, 2020, completed the acquisition of the majority of the German EOS Group, a technology leader for professional and premium sauna & spa products.

On March 18, 2020, Harvia announced that it had signed an agreement to acquire the majority of EOS Group. The transaction was subject to customary closing conditions, which have now been fulfilled and the transaction has been successfully closed.

“I’m very satisfied that we were able to close the transaction as both parties are eager to start working together as soon as possible. Together, we are stronger. This acquisition is also perfectly in line with our strategy and supports our aim of increasing the value of average purchase, geographical expansion and improving our productivity,” says Tapio Pajuharju, CEO of Harvia Plc. “By joining forces with EOS Group, we can strengthen especially our premium and professional offering and take an important step in becoming the leading one-stop-shop in global sauna heater and equipment markets,” Pajuharju concludes.

“We look forward to working with our new Harvia colleagues. The transaction creates clear synergy benefits as the product portfolios of EOS Group and Harvia complement each other well. Together with Harvia, we are able to serve our customers even better,” says Rainer Kunz, Managing Director of EOS Group.

A leading brand in the premium and professional channel

EOS is a leading brand in the premium and professional channel and the company has more than 75 years of experience in the sauna industry. The company’s broad product portfolio consists of professional and premium sauna heaters, gas-powered heaters, control units, steam generators, infrared hardware and accessories related to all of these products. In 2019, EOS had a revenue of EUR 17.3 million, adjusted EBITDA of EUR 3.2 million and adjusted EBIT of EUR 2.8 million. The company employs approximately 150 persons.

Read Harvia’s stock exchange release about the signing of the transaction here .





