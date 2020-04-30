OAK RIDGE, N.J., April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: LBAI) (the “Company”), the parent company of Lakeland Bank (“Lakeland”), reported net income of $12.4 million and earnings per diluted share ("EPS") of $0.24 for the three months ended March 31, 2020 compared to net income of $15.6 million and diluted EPS of $0.31 for the first quarter of 2019. Excluding merger-related expenses pertaining to the Company’s January 2019 acquisition of Highlands Bancorp, Inc. ("Highlands") of $2.1 million, tax-effected, net income for the first quarter of 2019 was $17.8 million, or $0.35 per diluted share. For the first quarter of 2020, annualized return on average assets was 0.76%, annualized return on average common equity was 6.77% and annualized return on average tangible common equity was 8.65%.

The first quarter results were adversely impacted by a $9.2 million provision for loan losses compared to a $508,000 provision for the same period last year. The increased provision was primarily due to an increase in certain qualitative factors to account for the impact of COVID-19 on the local economy, resulting in approximately $8.0 million of the provision. The remaining $1.2 million of the provision is attributable to loan growth, a change in the loan portfolio composition and a change in loss rates. As of March 31, 2020, the ratio of the allowance for loan loss to total loans was 0.92% compared to 0.78% as of December 31, 2019.

Thomas Shara, Lakeland Bancorp’s President and CEO commented, “Although Lakeland began 2020 from a position of strength, the economic impact of COVID-19 is expected to have a meaningful effect on financial institutions’ results, including Lakeland’s, for the balance of the year. Lakeland’s fundamental strength, solid capital foundation and prudent operating strategies should position the Company well to navigate the challenges that may arise in the months ahead. As the pandemic has advanced, Lakeland has made it a priority to safeguard the health of our associates and customers while assisting customers impacted by the economic burdens of COVID-19 and providing support to our communities."

Mr. Shara continued, “We particularly want to thank our associates for their tireless professionalism, compassion and dedication to serving our customers under unprecedented conditions. These qualities, along with Lakeland’s solid capital position and deep engagement with our customers and communities, will allow all of us to move forward and emerge - strong and united - from this challenging period.”

COVID-19

As part of Lakeland’s response to COVID-19, we initiated remote working plans and encouraged the use of our mobile and online banking alternatives. To assist COVID-19 impacted borrowers, we are offering temporary payment deferrals on commercial, mortgage and consumer loans. As of April 16, 2020, we have applications for payment deferrals on approximately $745 million of commercial loans and $54 million of mortgage and consumer loans. We also are participating in the Small Business Administration Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") and have loan applications and approvals of approximately $350 million, to help strengthen local businesses and preserve jobs in our communities.

Net Interest Margin and Net Interest Income

Net interest margin for the first quarter of 2020 of 3.28% decreased fourteen basis points from the first quarter of 2019 and increased one basis point from the fourth quarter of 2019. The decrease in net interest margin compared to the first quarter of 2019 was due primarily to a 27 basis point decrease in the yield on interest-earning assets partially offset by a 16 basis point decrease in the cost of interest bearing liabilities.

The yield on interest-earning assets for the first quarter of 2020 was 4.17% compared to 4.44% for the first quarter of 2019 and 4.21% for the fourth quarter of 2019. The current quarter decrease in yield on interest-earning assets, when compared to the prior year periods, was due primarily to a reduction in the yield on loans due to decreases in the prime rate during 2019 and 2020.

The cost of interest-bearing liabilities for the first quarter of 2020 was 1.18% compared to 1.34% for the first quarter of 2019 and 1.26% for the fourth quarter of 2019. The cost of interest-bearing transaction accounts, time deposits and borrowings have decreased since 2019 largely driven by reductions in the federal funds rate.

Net interest income increased $1.3 million to $49.9 million for the first quarter of 2020 compared to $48.6 million for the first quarter of 2019, due primarily to the growth in the volume of interest-earning assets and a decrease in interest rates on interest-bearing liabilities partially offset by a decrease in the yield on interest-earning assets.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income increased $2.3 million to $8.0 million for the first quarter of 2020 from $5.7 million for the first quarter of 2019 due primarily to an increase in swap income of $2.6 million. The first quarter of 2020 also included $342,000 in gains on sales of investment securities compared to none in the first quarter of 2019. Partially offsetting these favorable variances was losses on equity securities of $653,000 compared to gains of $353,000 recorded during the first quarter of 2019.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense totaled $32.5 million for the first quarter of 2020 and decreased $1.5 million compared to the first quarter of 2019. Excluding merger-related expenses recorded in the first quarter of 2019, noninterest expense increased $1.4 million from the first quarter of 2019 to the first quarter of 2020. Salary and employee benefit expense increased $1.0 million as a result of staff additions, normal merit increases and higher benefit costs. Furniture and equipment expense increased $444,000 compared to the first quarter of 2019 due primarily to an increase in costs associated with the Company's digital strategy initiative, while marketing expense decreased $242,000 due to the timing of marketing campaigns. First quarter 2020 results also included a long-term debt prepayment fee of $356,000 resulting from the payoff of $10.0 million in Federal Home Loan Bank debt yielding 2.89%.

Income Tax Expense

The effective tax rate for the first quarter of 2020 was 23.4% compared to 21.2% for the first quarter of 2019, as a result of a technical bulletin issued by the New Jersey Division of Taxation during the second quarter 2019, which resulted in increasing our estimated effective tax rate.

Financial Condition

At March 31, 2020, total assets were $7.01 billion, an increase of $302.7 million compared to December 31, 2019. For the three months ended March 31, 2020, total loans grew $190.8 million to $5.33 billion and investment securities increased $55.5 million to $974.3 million. On the funding side, total deposits increased $161.4 million to $5.46 billion, while borrowings increased $65.3 million to $678.0 million. At March 31, 2020, total loans as a percent of total deposits was 97.7%.

Asset Quality

At March 31, 2020, non-performing assets increased to $32.8 million, 0.47% of total assets, compared to $21.7 million, 0.32% of total assets, at December 31, 2019. Non-accrual loans as a percent of total loans increased to 0.61% at March 31, 2020 compared to 0.41% at December 31, 2019. The increase in non-accrual loans from December 31, 2019, related primarily to one loan relationship totaling $9.5 million that was not COVID-19 related. The allowance for loan losses increased to $48.9 million, 0.92% of total loans, at March 31, 2020, compared to $40.0 million, 0.78% of total loans, at December 31, 2019. In the first quarter of 2020, the Company had net charge-offs of $342,000, or 0.03% of average loans, annualized, compared to $217,000, or 0.02%, for the same period in 2019. The provision for loan losses for the first quarter of 2020 was $9.2 million compared to the provision for loan losses of $508,000 in the first quarter of 2019.

Capital

At March 31, 2020, stockholders' equity was $736.9 million compared to $725.3 million at December 31, 2019, a 2% increase. Lakeland Bank remains above FDIC “well capitalized” standards, with a Tier 1 leverage ratio of 9.38% at March 31, 2020. The book value per common share and tangible book value per common share increased 8% and 10% to $14.60 and $11.43, respectively, compared to $13.51 and $10.35 at March 31, 2019. On April 28, 2020, the Company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.125 per share to be paid on May 20, 2020, to shareholders of record as of May 11, 2020.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information disclosed in this document includes various forward-looking statements - including the statements regarding the prospective impact of COVID-19 - that are made in reliance upon the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “anticipates”, “projects”, “intends”, “estimates”, “expects”, “believes”, “plans”, “may”, “will”, “should”, “could”, and other similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. The Company cautions that these forward-looking statements are necessarily speculative and speak only as of the date made, and are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, all of which may change over time. Actual results could differ materially from such forward-looking statements. The following factors, among others, could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially and adversely from such forward-looking statements: changes in the financial services industry and the U.S. and global capital markets; changes in economic conditions nationally, regionally and in the Company’s markets; public health crises (such as the governmental, social and economic effects of the novel coronavirus); the nature and timing of actions of the Federal Reserve Board and other regulators; the nature and timing of legislation and regulation affecting the financial services industry; government intervention in the U.S. financial system; changes in federal and state tax laws; changes in levels of market interest rates; pricing pressures on loan and deposit products; credit risks of Lakeland’s lending and equipment financing activities; successful implementation, deployment and upgrades of new and existing technology, systems, services and products; and customers’ acceptance of Lakeland’s products and services.

Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Reported amounts are presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). This press release also contains certain supplemental non-GAAP information that the Company’s management uses in its analysis of the Company’s financial results. Specifically, the Company provides measures based on what it believes are its operating earnings on a consistent basis, and excludes material non-routine operating items which affect the GAAP reporting of results of operations. The Company’s management believes that providing this information to analysts and investors allows them to better understand and evaluate the Company’s core financial results for the periods in question.

The Company also provides measurements and ratios based on tangible equity and tangible assets. These measures are utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company’s financial condition and, therefore, the Company’s management believes that such information is useful to investors.

The Company also uses an efficiency ratio that is a non-GAAP financial measure. The ratio that the Company uses excludes amortization of core deposit intangibles, provision for unfunded lending commitments and, where applicable, long-term debt prepayment fees and merger-related expenses. Income for the non-GAAP ratio is increased by the favorable effect of tax-exempt income and excludes gains and losses from the sale of investment securities and gain on debt extinguishment, which can vary from period to period. The Company uses this ratio because it believes the ratio provides a relevant measure to compare the operating performance period to period.

These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures which may be presented by other companies. See accompanying non-GAAP tables.

About Lakeland

Lakeland Bank is the wholly-owned subsidiary of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI), which has over $7 billion in total assets. With an extensive branch network and commercial lending centers throughout New Jersey and Highland Mills, N.Y., the Bank offers business and retail banking products and services. Business services include commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, loans for healthcare services, asset based lending, equipment financing, small business loans and lines, and cash management services. Consumer services include online and mobile banking, home equity loans and lines, mortgage options and wealth management solutions. Lakeland is proud to be recognized as New Jersey’s #1 Best-In-State Banks by Forbes and Statista, rated a 5-Star Bank by Bauer Financial and named one of New Jersey’s 50 Fastest Growing Companies by NJBIZ. Visit LakelandBank.com for more information.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

March 31, (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2020 2019 INTEREST INCOME Loans and net deferred fees and costs $ 57,857 $ 57,642 Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits with banks 159 254 Taxable investment securities and other 5,229 4,873 Tax exempt investment securities 332 408 TOTAL INTEREST INCOME 63,577 63,177 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 10,863 11,497 Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase 429 608 Other borrowings 2,386 2,466 TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE 13,678 14,571 NET INTEREST INCOME 49,899 48,606 Provision for loan losses 9,223 508 NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 40,676 48,098 NONINTEREST INCOME Service charges on deposit accounts 2,500 2,573 Commissions and fees 1,640 1,412 Income on bank owned life insurance 665 683 Gain (loss) on equity securities (653 ) 353 Gains on sales of loans 415 371 Gains on sales of investment securities 342 — Swap income 2,843 199 Other income 259 132 TOTAL NONINTEREST INCOME 8,011 5,723 NONINTEREST EXPENSE Salaries and employee benefit expense 20,235 19,231 Net occupancy expense 2,836 2,954 Furniture and equipment expense 2,560 2,116 FDIC insurance expense 298 450 Stationary, supplies and postage expense 399 447 Marketing expense 227 469 Data processing expense 1,253 1,327 Telecommunications expense 444 493 ATM and debit card expense 587 602 Core deposit intangible amortization 265 304 Other real estate owned and other repossessed assets expense 12 86 Long-term debt prepayment fee 356 — Merger-related expenses — 2,860 Other expenses 3,032 2,645 TOTAL NONINTEREST EXPENSE 32,504 33,984 INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 16,183 19,837 Provision for income taxes 3,791 4,211 NET INCOME $ 12,392 $ 15,626 EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE: Basic $ 0.24 $ 0.31 Diluted $ 0.24 $ 0.31 DIVIDENDS PAID PER COMMON SHARE $ 0.125 $ 0.115





Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Dollars in thousands) March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 (Unaudited) ASSETS Cash $ 272,560 $ 275,794 Interest-bearing deposits due from banks 13,076 6,577 Total cash and cash equivalents 285,636 282,371 Investment securities available for sale, at fair value 813,090 755,900 Equity securities, at fair value 16,902 16,473 Investment securities held to maturity; fair value of $119,023 at March 31, 2020 and $124,904 at December 31, 2019 115,752 123,975 Federal Home Loan Bank and other membership stocks, at cost 28,575 22,505 Loans held for sale 3,098 1,743 Loans, net of deferred fees 5,328,623 5,137,823 Less: Allowance for loan losses 48,884 40,003 Net loans and leases 5,279,739 5,097,820 Premises and equipment, net 47,618 47,608 Operating lease right-of-use assets 17,621 18,282 Accrued interest receivable 16,775 16,832 Goodwill 156,277 156,277 Other identifiable intangible assets 4,049 4,314 Bank owned life insurance 113,082 112,392 Other assets 115,694 54,744 TOTAL ASSETS $ 7,013,908 $ 6,711,236 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY LIABILITIES Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 1,129,695 $ 1,124,121 Savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts 3,241,397 3,298,854 Time deposits $250 thousand and under 845,554 652,144 Time deposits over $250 thousand 238,492 218,660 Total deposits 5,455,138 5,293,779 Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase 419,085 328,658 Other borrowings 140,715 165,816 Subordinated debentures 118,229 118,220 Operating lease liabilities 19,126 19,814 Other liabilities 124,693 59,686 TOTAL LIABILITIES 6,276,986 5,985,973 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock, no par value; authorized shares, 100,000,000; issued shares 50,592,673 and outstanding shares 50,461,638 at March 31, 2020 and issued and outstanding shares 50,498,410 at December 31, 2019 560,653 560,263 Retained earnings 168,780 162,752 Treasury shares, at cost, 131,035 shares at March 31, 2020 and no shares at December 31, 2019 (1,452 ) — Accumulated other comprehensive income 8,941 2,248 TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 736,922 725,263 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 7,013,908 $ 6,711,236





Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. Financial Highlights (Unaudited) For the Quarter Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 INCOME STATEMENT Net interest income $ 49,899 $ 49,548 $ 48,682 $ 49,198 $ 48,606 Provision for loan losses (9,223 ) (1,086 ) (536 ) — (508 ) Gains on sales of investment securities 342 — — — — Gains on sales of loans 415 375 486 428 371 (Loss) gain on equity securities (653 ) (29 ) 72 100 353 Other noninterest income 7,907 7,638 6,142 5,861 4,999 Long-term debt prepayment fee (356 ) — — — — Merger-related expenses — — — (318 ) (2,860 ) Other noninterest expense (32,148 ) (31,523 ) (29,563 ) (31,368 ) (31,124 ) Pretax income 16,183 24,923 25,283 23,901 19,837 Provision for income taxes (3,791 ) (6,208 ) (6,409 ) (6,444 ) (4,211 ) Net income $ 12,392 $ 18,715 $ 18,874 $ 17,457 $ 15,626 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.24 $ 0.37 $ 0.37 $ 0.34 $ 0.31 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.24 $ 0.37 $ 0.37 $ 0.34 $ 0.31 Dividends paid per common share $ 0.125 $ 0.125 $ 0.125 $ 0.125 $ 0.115 Dividends paid $ 6,364 $ 6,363 $ 6,362 $ 6,357 $ 5,838 Weighted average shares - basic 50,586 50,566 50,553 50,509 50,275 Weighted average shares - diluted 50,728 50,748 50,694 50,649 50,442 SELECTED OPERATING RATIOS Annualized return on average assets 0.76 % 1.15 % 1.17 % 1.12 % 1.02 % Annualized return on average common equity 6.77 % 10.32 % 10.61 % 10.16 % 9.41 % Annualized return on average tangible common equity (1) 8.65 % 13.29 % 13.74 % 13.21 % 12.32 % Annualized net interest margin 3.28 % 3.27 % 3.25 % 3.39 % 3.42 % Efficiency ratio (1) 55.30 % 54.20 % 52.77 % 55.78 % 56.62 % Common stockholders' equity to total assets 10.51 % 10.81 % 10.99 % 10.90 % 10.70 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1) 8.41 % 8.62 % 8.72 % 8.61 % 8.41 % Tier 1 risk-based ratio 10.61 % 11.02 % 11.24 % 11.11 % 10.98 % Total risk-based ratio 13.04 % 13.40 % 13.70 % 13.60 % 13.48 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.38 % 9.41 % 9.34 % 9.30 % 9.23 % Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 10.08 % 10.46 % 10.66 % 10.52 % 10.38 % Book value per common share $ 14.60 $ 14.36 $ 14.13 $ 13.85 $ 13.51 Tangible book value per common share (1) $ 11.43 $ 11.18 $ 10.94 $ 10.66 $ 10.35 (1) See Supplemental Information - Non-GAAP Financial Measures





Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. Financial Highlights (Unaudited) For the Quarter Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 SELECTED BALANCE SHEET DATA AT PERIOD-END Loans $ 5,331,863 $ 5,140,940 $ 4,925,998 $ 4,925,300 $ 4,924,671 Allowance for loan losses 48,884 40,003 38,655 38,662 37,979 Investment securities 974,319 918,853 905,078 863,474 850,729 Total assets 7,013,908 6,711,236 6,492,474 6,407,195 6,365,063 Total deposits 5,455,138 5,293,779 5,210,619 5,082,598 5,064,584 Short-term borrowings 419,085 328,658 199,326 258,703 261,266 Other borrowings 258,944 284,036 284,029 294,022 293,976 Stockholders' equity 736,922 725,263 713,204 698,463 681,343 LOANS Commercial, real estate $ 4,073,911 $ 3,924,762 $ 3,749,413 $ 3,737,447 $ 3,769,545 Commercial, industrial and other 467,346 431,934 391,486 407,776 389,230 Equipment financing 116,421 111,076 104,689 99,351 90,791 Residential mortgages 334,114 335,191 337,482 336,810 335,290 Consumer and home equity 340,071 337,977 342,928 343,916 339,815 Total loans $ 5,331,863 $ 5,140,940 $ 4,925,998 $ 4,925,300 $ 4,924,671 DEPOSITS Noninterest-bearing $ 1,129,695 $ 1,124,121 $ 1,101,083 $ 1,089,474 $ 1,071,890 Savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts 3,241,397 3,298,854 3,196,323 3,007,784 3,046,322 Time deposits 1,084,046 870,804 913,213 985,340 946,372 Total deposits $ 5,455,138 $ 5,293,779 $ 5,210,619 $ 5,082,598 $ 5,064,584 Total loans to total deposits ratio 97.7 % 97.1 % 94.5 % 96.9 % 97.2 % SELECTED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET DATA Loans $ 5,208,097 $ 5,025,377 $ 4,937,488 $ 4,917,109 $ 4,871,534 Investment securities 879,987 894,698 869,734 854,608 858,046 Interest-earning assets 6,133,003 6,022,525 5,947,645 5,836,333 5,772,853 Total assets 6,565,302 6,470,082 6,379,675 6,256,523 6,183,224 Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 1,109,638 1,130,192 1,100,413 1,083,745 1,056,060 Savings deposits 496,798 492,903 494,377 502,340 513,270 Interest-bearing transaction accounts 2,830,778 2,814,831 2,678,424 2,562,365 2,554,865 Time deposits 872,998 873,924 964,159 961,212 890,070 Total deposits 5,310,212 5,311,850 5,237,373 5,109,662 5,014,265 Short-term borrowings 159,825 67,097 74,042 110,941 128,972 Other borrowings 277,753 284,049 287,839 283,177 306,529 Total interest-bearing liabilities 4,638,152 4,532,804 4,498,841 4,420,035 4,393,706 Stockholders' equity 736,719 719,292 705,726 689,324 673,205





Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. Financial Highlights (Unaudited) For the Quarter Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 AVERAGE ANNUALIZED YIELDS (TAXABLE EQUIVALENT BASIS) AND COSTS ASSETS Loans 4.47 % 4.60 % 4.71 % 4.82 % 4.80 % Taxable investment securities and other 2.56 % 2.34 % 2.50 % 2.55 % 2.49 % Tax-exempt securities 2.67 % 2.69 % 2.70 % 2.74 % 2.74 % Federal funds sold and interest-bearing cash accounts 1.42 % 1.65 % 1.98 % 2.15 % 2.35 % Total interest-earning assets 4.17 % 4.21 % 4.32 % 4.46 % 4.44 % LIABILITIES Savings accounts 0.07 % 0.07 % 0.06 % 0.06 % 0.07 % Interest-bearing transaction accounts 0.97 % 1.05 % 1.24 % 1.25 % 1.18 % Time deposits 1.81 % 1.93 % 2.00 % 1.96 % 1.79 % Borrowings 2.54 % 2.86 % 2.89 % 2.90 % 2.82 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1.18 % 1.26 % 1.41 % 1.42 % 1.34 % Net interest spread (taxable equivalent basis) 2.99 % 2.96 % 2.91 % 3.04 % 3.10 % Annualized net interest margin (taxable equivalent basis) 3.28 % 3.27 % 3.25 % 3.39 % 3.42 % Annualized cost of deposits 0.82 % 0.88 % 1.00 % 1.00 % 0.93 % ASSET QUALITY DATA ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES Balance at beginning of period $ 40,003 $ 38,655 $ 38,662 $ 37,979 $ 37,688 Provision for loan losses 9,223 1,086 536 — 508 Charge-offs (483 ) (198 ) (809 ) (413 ) (516 ) Recoveries 141 460 266 1,096 299 Balance at end of period $ 48,884 $ 40,003 $ 38,655 $ 38,662 $ 37,979 NET LOAN CHARGE-OFFS (RECOVERIES) Commercial, real estate $ 111 $ (18 ) $ 203 $ (85 ) $ 67 Commercial, industrial and other (31 ) 13 393 (909 ) 50 Equipment financing 71 (297 ) — 293 85 Residential mortgages 96 — (55 ) (2 ) 41 Consumer and home equity 95 40 2 20 (26 ) Net charge-offs (recoveries) $ 342 $ (262 ) $ 543 $ (683 ) $ 217 NON-PERFORMING ASSETS Commercial, real estate $ 24,770 $ 13,281 $ 9,164 $ 10,205 $ 9,817 Commercial, industrial and other 1,909 1,539 795 662 2,202 Equipment financing 199 284 271 136 383 Residential mortgages 2,837 3,428 3,250 1,548 1,740 Consumer and home equity 2,689 2,606 2,437 1,873 1,581 Total non-accrual loans 32,404 21,138 15,917 14,424 15,723 Property acquired through foreclosure or repossession 393 563 944 532 715 Total non-performing assets $ 32,797 $ 21,701 $ 16,861 $ 14,956 $ 16,438 Loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing $ 99 $ — $ — $ — $ 78 Loans restructured and still accruing $ 4,719 $ 5,650 $ 5,029 $ 5,139 $ 6,352 Ratio of allowance for loan losses to total loans 0.92 % 0.78 % 0.78 % 0.78 % 0.77 % Total non-accrual loans to total loans 0.61 % 0.41 % 0.32 % 0.29 % 0.32 % Total non-performing assets to total assets 0.47 % 0.32 % 0.26 % 0.23 % 0.26 % Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans 0.03 % (0.02 )% 0.04 % (0.06 )% 0.02 %





Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. Supplemental Information - Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) At or for the Quarter Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, (Dollars in thousands, except ratios and per share amounts) 2020 2019 2019 2019 2019 CALCULATION OF TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE Total common stockholders' equity at end of period - GAAP $ 736,922 $ 725,263 $ 713,204 $ 698,463 $ 681,343 Less: Goodwill 156,277 156,277 156,277 155,830 154,153 Less: Other identifiable intangible assets 4,049 4,314 4,602 4,891 5,192 Total tangible common stockholders' equity at end of period - Non-GAAP $ 576,596 $ 564,672 $ 552,325 $ 537,742 $ 521,998 Shares outstanding at end of period 50,462 50,498 50,489 50,441 50,436 Book value per share - GAAP $ 14.60 $ 14.36 $ 14.13 $ 13.85 $ 13.51 Tangible book value per share - Non-GAAP $ 11.43 $ 11.18 $ 10.94 $ 10.66 $ 10.35 CALCULATION OF TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY TO TANGIBLE ASSETS Total tangible common stockholders' equity at end of period - Non-GAAP $ 576,596 $ 564,672 $ 552,325 $ 537,742 $ 521,998 Total assets at end of period - GAAP $ 7,013,908 $ 6,711,236 $ 6,492,474 $ 6,407,195 $ 6,365,063 Less: Goodwill 156,277 156,277 156,277 155,830 154,153 Less: Other identifiable intangible assets 4,049 4,314 4,602 4,891 5,192 Total tangible assets at end of period - Non-GAAP $ 6,853,582 $ 6,550,645 $ 6,331,595 $ 6,246,474 $ 6,205,718 Common equity to assets - GAAP 10.51 % 10.81 % 10.99 % 10.90 % 10.70 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets - Non-GAAP 8.41 % 8.62 % 8.72 % 8.61 % 8.41 % CALCULATION OF RETURN ON AVERAGE TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY Net income - GAAP $ 12,392 $ 18,715 $ 18,874 $ 17,457 $ 15,626 Total average common stockholders' equity - GAAP $ 736,719 $ 719,292 $ 705,726 $ 689,324 $ 673,205 Less: Average goodwill 156,277 156,277 155,835 154,171 153,562 Less: Average other identifiable intangible assets 4,205 4,468 4,761 5,058 5,254 Total average tangible common stockholders' equity - Non-GAAP $ 576,237 $ 558,547 $ 545,130 $ 530,095 $ 514,389 Return on average common stockholders' equity - GAAP 6.77 % 10.32 % 10.61 % 10.16 % 9.41 % Return on average tangible common stockholders' equity - Non-GAAP 8.65 % 13.29 % 13.74 % 13.21 % 12.32 % CALCULATION OF EFFICIENCY RATIO Total noninterest expense $ 32,504 $ 31,523 $ 29,563 $ 31,686 $ 33,984 Amortization of core deposit intangibles (265 ) (289 ) (288 ) (301 ) (304 ) Merger-related expenses — — — (318 ) (2,860 ) Long term debt prepayment fees $ (356 ) $ — $ — $ — $ — Noninterest expense, as adjusted $ 31,883 $ 31,234 $ 29,275 $ 31,067 $ 30,820 Net interest income $ 49,899 $ 49,548 $ 48,682 $ 49,198 $ 48,606 Total noninterest income 8,011 7,984 6,700 6,389 5,723 Total revenue 57,910 57,532 55,382 55,587 54,329 Tax-equivalent adjustment on municipal securities 88 91 97 105 108 (Gains) on sales of investment securities (342 ) — — — — Total revenue, as adjusted $ 57,656 $ 57,623 $ 55,479 $ 55,692 $ 54,437 Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP 55.30 % 54.20 % 52.77 % 55.78 % 56.62 %



