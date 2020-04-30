RESTON, Va., April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lightbridge Corporation (NASDAQ: LTBR), an advanced nuclear fuel technology company, today announced that it will release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020 after the market closes on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. Lightbridge will host a conference call on Thursday, May 14th at 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the company's financial results and provide an update on its fuel development activities.



Interested parties can access the conference call by calling 877-407-3088 for U.S. callers, or 201-389-0927 for international callers. The call will be available on the Company’s website via webcast at https://www.ltbridge.com/investors/news-events/ir-calendar . The conference call will be led by Seth Grae, President and Chief Executive Officer and other Lightbridge executives will also be available to answer questions.

Investors may submit written questions via e-mail to: ir@ltbridge.com. Please submit any questions by the end of business on May 5, 2020.

A webcast will also be archived on the Company’s website and a telephone replay of the call will be available approximately two hours following the call, through August 18, 2020, and can be accessed by dialing 877-660-6853 from the U.S. or 201-612-7415 for international callers and using the Conference ID# 13702830.

About Lightbridge Corporation

Lightbridge (NASDAQ: LTBR) is an advanced nuclear fuel technology development company based in Reston, Virginia, United States. The Company is developing Lightbridge Fuel™, a proprietary next-generation nuclear fuel technology for current and future reactors, which significantly enhances the economics, safety, and proliferation resistance of nuclear power. Lightbridge invented, patented, and has independently validated its technology, with goals of preventing climate change and enhancing national security. The Company has assembled a world-class development team. Four large electric utilities that generate about half of America’s nuclear power advise Lightbridge on fuel development and deployment. The Company plans to operate under a licensing and royalty model, and based on the increased power generated by Lightbridge-designed fuel expects to offer high ROI for operators of existing and new reactors. For more information please visit: www.ltbridge.com .

