METTAWA, Ill., April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) today declared a quarterly dividend on its common stock of $0.24 per share.

The dividend will be payable on June 12, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 19, 2020.

“Our ability to pay a dividend to our shareholders in this uncertain time is a testament to our strong financial and liquidity position and is consistent with our policy objectives of sustaining our dividend throughout an economic cycle,” said Dave Foulkes, Brunswick Chief Executive Officer.

About Brunswick

Headquartered in Mettawa, Ill., Brunswick Corporation’s leading consumer brands include Mercury Marine outboard engines; Mercury MerCruiser sterndrive and inboard packages; Mercury global parts and accessories including propellers and SmartCraft electronics; Power Products Integrated Solutions; MotorGuide trolling motors; Attwood, Garelick, and Whale marine parts; Land ’N’ Sea, BLA, Payne’s Marine, Kellogg Marine, and Lankhorst Taselaar marine parts distribution; Mercury and Quicksilver parts and oils; Bayliner, Boston Whaler, Crestliner, Cypress Cay, Harris, Heyday, Lowe, Lund, Princecraft, Quicksilver, Rayglass, Sea Ray, Thunder Jet and Uttern boats; Boating Services Network, Freedom Boat Club, NAUTIC-ON, OnBoard Boating Club and Rentals. For more information, visit https://www.brunswick.com .

