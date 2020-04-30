NEW YORK, April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmallCapVoice.com, Inc. (SCV) and Q BioMed Inc. (OTCQB: QBIO) (the "Company"), a commercial stage biotechnology company, announced today that a new audio interview with the Company is now available.



The interview featuring an overview of QBIO’s current news and moves can be heard at https://www.smallcapvoice.com/interview-q-biomed-qbio/

Denis Corin, CEO of Q BioMed Inc., called back in to SmallCapVoice.com for a follow up interview to discuss the recent news and events for the Company. Early in the coronavirus saga, that would evolve into a global health pandemic, QBIO made a major announcement about the work being done along with its research partner Mannin Research Inc. The combined efforts of the two companies was to develop a potential adjunct treatment for various infectious diseases like the coronavirus. Recent news highlighted the urgency for the rapid development of novel drugs for the treatment of life-threatening complications caused by COVID-19 and other viral infections. Corin gives an update as well as an overall overview of QBIO’s work in this area.



In addition to the work the Company has been doing in its core markets, QBIO has also announced a key financing and restructuring of debt. Corin stated: “Q BioMed Inc. has been around roughly five years and I am thrilled with the progress that we have made over those years. We are now in a revenue generating state. We are looking at our next steps with regards to commercialization of our Strontium89 drug coupled with our desire to list on the NASDAQ as quickly as possible. Making this the right time to work on our balance sheet and eliminate as much debt as possible. We worked with a trusted partner and converted out about $4,000,000 of debt into equity. This also allowed to fund our current operations and pipeline of key assets.”

Please visit http://www.QBioMed.com

About Q BioMed Inc.

Q BioMed Inc. is a biotech acceleration and commercial stage company focused on licensing and acquiring undervalued biomedical assets in the healthcare sector. Q BioMed is dedicated to providing these target assets the strategic resources, developmental support, and expansion capital needed to ensure they meet their developmental potential, enabling them to provide products to patients in need‏.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements include, but are not limited to, any statements relating to our growth strategy and product development programs and any other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could negatively affect our business, operating results, financial condition and stock price. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated are: risks related to our growth strategy; risks relating to the results of research and development activities; our ability to obtain, perform under, and maintain financing and strategic agreements and relationships; uncertainties relating to preclinical and clinical testing; our dependence on third-party suppliers; our ability to attract, integrate, and retain key personnel; the early stage of products under development; our need for substantial additional funds; government regulation; patent and intellectual property matters; competition; as well as other risks described in our SEC filings. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

