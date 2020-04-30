KENNESAW, Ga. and DUBLIN, Ireland, April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rubicon Technical Services (RTS) and Rubicon Technical Services Europe (RTSE), today announced that Richard Thomas has been appointed as Regional Manager, RTSE. Based in Dublin, Ireland, Thomas will address the growing demand to bring online, maintain, and optimize mission-critical facilities throughout Europe, with added workforce and support.



“For many mission-critical facilities throughout Europe and Asia, finding knowledgeable and trusted partners to assist with new data center builds, commissions, control systems optimization and root-cause analysis for problem-solving, has become a scarce commodity,” said Michael Perelstein, Director, RTS. “Through his critical infrastructure expertise, Richard Thomas will shorten this regional support gap by ensuring RTSE expedites professional responses to data and call centers, power plants, healthcare, and the telecommunication facility needs.”

Over the course of 2019, the RTSE team completed projects in Dublin, Sweden, South Africa, China, and the U.S., with year-over-year revenue growth of 127%. Leveraging decades of hands-on electrical, mechanical, controls, commissioning, and project management experience, Mr. Thomas will develop additional support strategies to improve client experience and provide long-term value in such top business hubs as Dublin and Sweden. In addition, he will expand RTS’s world-renowned services to ensure clients’ deadlines are met on time and within budget.

“RTSE’s market has now extended to 15 countries and we have already increased our commissioning engineering staff by 50 Cx Engineers. As the company expands, we also need to expand our support to maintain our unmatched service standards,” Thomas said. “I look forward to leveraging my industry experience in managing projects to support RTSE clients and ensure expansions throughout Europe and Asia.”

About Rubicon Technical Services

Rubicon Technical Services provide a world-class team of commissioning experts from across the mission-critical industry, with the sole purpose of helping owners and operators meet their technical and operational goals. The RTS team focuses entirely on critical facilities infrastructure – data centers, call centers, telecom facilities, power plants and healthcare facilities. Leveraging decades of hands-on electrical, mechanical, controls and commissioning experience the RTS global team of professionals has quickly become a trusted resource in the mission-critical industry. For more information about Rubicon Technical Services, please visit www.rubicontechservices.com .

