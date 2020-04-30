DENVER, CO, April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Helix Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: HLIX) (the “Company”) the leading provider of critical infrastructure services to the legal cannabis industry and Hypur Inc. (Hypur), the premier provider of compliant, safe, and sustainable payment and banking options for high-risk, cash-intensive businesses, today announced a new partnership to help power operational logistics and financial capabilities for each other’s customer networks. Together, these market-leading technology companies will help cannabis businesses maintain compliance while continuing to grow amid surging consumer demands and evolving retail expectations for services, including curbside pickup and delivery during COVID-19.



“We continue to build upon our network of partners to provide the cannabis industry with high-caliber technology tools and resources to help businesses thrive,” says Tyler Beuerlein, CRO at Hypur. “Our team is impressed by the standard of Helix BioTrack’s products and services, and we’re confident our partnership will help boost companies in this fast-growing market.”

As part of the partnership, Hypur will support Helix BioTrack’s cannabis retailer network with modern, digital payment products. Cannabis businesses who choose to partner with Hypur and leverage its technology can utilize the company’s digital Hypur Pay™ product to create a safer, more convenient payment ecosystem for the cannabis industry.

Hypur’s reliable and compliant technology reduces cash handling, eliminating the extra step of stopping at an ATM, and physical contact at checkout. With its new “safe checkout” product feature, Hypur provides contactless payments for in-store, delivery, and curbside pickup purchases, alongside an added tipping feature for delivery drivers and budtenders. The availability of digital payment solutions for cannabis deliveries and purchases is crucial as the cannabis industry has been deemed “essential” in many cities and states around the country. As a result, many have been experiencing a surge in consumer sales during the current global novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, which urges “social distancing” and “shelter-in-place” mandates to uphold public health and safety.

“Our team is dedicated to creating a seamless experience for cannabis businesses—especially now as many merchants are navigating changes resulting from the pandemic,” says Moe Afaneh, COO at Helix BioTrack. “We are excited to be partnering with Hypur, a company that shares our vision to provide critical infrastructure, in this case payments, to the extensive base of customers we serve.”

With nearly a decade of experience, and now serving upwards of 2,000 customers, Helix BioTrack is one of the most seasoned technology companies in the cannabis industry. Hypur serves more than 600 customers nationwide and has more than 25 partnerships with financial institutions. Hypur integrates with a wide range of partners to offer consumers increasingly critical services, including pickup and delivery options, and is focused on absolute reliability: In its six years of operation, Hypur has never suffered a system outage.

About Hypur:

Established in 2014, Hypur is a payment, banking, and compliance technology for cash-intensive industries like cannabis, CBD, and money services businesses. With features such as Face ID, Touch ID, and auto check-in, the Hypur app dramatically improves the in-store payment process for both consumers and merchants. Hypur can also be used for order-ahead, delivery, online, and business-to-business transactions. Financial institutions benefit from Hypur’s streamlined reporting and document management, facilitating compliance with local regulations. Learn more at www.hypur.com.

About Helix Technologies, Inc.

Helix Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: HLIX) is the leading provider of critical infrastructure services, helping owners and operators of licensed cannabis businesses stay competitive and compliant while mitigating risk. Through its proprietary technology suite and security services, Helix Technologies provides comprehensive supply chain management, compliance tools, and asset protection for any license type in any regulated cannabis market. While Helix provides services to the Cannabis and Hemp Industries, the Company does not deal directly with the plant or any derivative products. Helix Technologies’ products reach over 2,000 customer locations in 38 states and 8 countries and have processed over $20 billion in cannabis sales. For more information on Helix Technologies and to sign up for investor updates, visit us at www.helixtechnologies.com. and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn. Sign up for the CannaPulse Newsletter for legislative changes, software updates and more.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information, all of the statements, expectations, and assumptions contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Actual results might differ materially from those explicit or implicit in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include: our ability to fund our operations and pay any outstanding debt; fluctuations in our financial results; general economic risks; the volatile nature of the market for our products and services and other factors that could impact our anticipated growth; our ability to manage our growth; changes in laws and regulations regarding the cannabis industry and service providers in the cannabis industry; reliance on key personnel; our ability to compete effectively; security and other risks.

