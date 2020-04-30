SAN FRANCISCO, April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GoodData® , a leader in end-to-end analytics solutions, announced today that TownNews is using its technology to make media customers more successful with data insights about content, audience and engagement.



TownNews is a leading provider of content management systems and platforms for local media organizations in the U.S., serving more than 2,000 newspaper, TV, radio, and web-native news organizations.

TownNews recently deployed GoodData technology to launch “Data Insights” to give TownNews’ media customers robust new tools for gathering, understanding, and acting upon the multitude of data that impacts their businesses. TownNews produces about a billion page views a month and 24 million rows of data.

“Our customers have so much data that 'analysis paralysis' can set in,” said Brad Ward, CEO of TownNews. “With Data Insights, we pull data from a variety of different silos, and present it in a way that makes it understandable and actionable.”

Data Insights will make it easy to draw connections between the media company's core business products—videos, articles, and other content—and the revenue that's generated from those products. By understanding how each piece of content influences revenue, media organizations can make more informed decisions regarding content, advertising rates, and staffing.

“Media companies are awash in data, but being able to make sense of it is the ultimate challenge for them, as it is for any company,” said Zdenek Svoboda, co-founder and VP of product, GoodData. “Our technology enables deep insight that drives informed decision-making, and media companies will most certainly benefit.”

Several early Data Insight customers have already seen a return on investment after discovering that they weren’t getting the optimal advertising revenue that was available to them, TownNews reports.

For more information regarding TownNews and Data Insights, read the case study here .

About GoodData

GoodData is the only platform that provides the creation, delivery, and automated management of analytics at massive scale. We enable companies to embed analytics within their products to deliver insights for their customers, partners, and other users to make business-critical decisions.

More than 50 percent of the Fortune 500 are using GoodData to achieve actionable insights. GoodData is headquartered in San Francisco and is backed by Andreessen Horowitz, General Catalyst Partners, Intel Capital, TOTVS, and others. For more information visit our website and follow GoodData on Twitter and LinkedIn .

About TownNews

TownNews equips local media organizations with the digital services and guidance to transform their business models and flourish in the digital age. Our tools and expertise in print, digital, video, OTT and advertising enable forward-thinking media organizations in dynamic markets to efficiently engage their audiences, increase security and grow revenue.

Fueled by a passion for local media and a 30-year proven track record of success, more than 2,000 news organizations have benefited from the platform and tools we've built specifically for the media industry to thrive. Learn more at www.TownNews.com .

