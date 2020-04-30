SAN DIEGO, April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Trac Solutions, Inc. (OTCPink: PSYC) (“Global” “PSYC” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that, following thoughtful consideration and due diligence, the Company has selected Chiera Creative, a New York based brand strategy and design firm, to develop and launch the Company’s forthcoming website. Over the course of the next several months the Company intends to evolve this online resource into one of the most prominent internet marketplaces available in the booming sector of medicinal psychedelics.



“I am extremely excited to announce our partnership with Mr. Joseph Chiera. We are placing significant trust in his firm by tasking them with the crucial development, launch and growth of our new PSYC website, which I fully expect to not only showcase our presence within the medicinal psychedelics sector, but to eventually serve as the main hub for PSYC’s resource and educational platform. While I was impressed with the presentations from the several brand strategy and design firms we have had the privilege of connecting with over the last several weeks, Mr. Chiera’s impressive portfolio combined with his solid understanding and shared enthusiasm of our vision made him and his firm the most effective choice for this extremely important project. As this industry is just beginning to gain momentum, I very much look forward to leveraging Mr. Chiera’s expertise and talents to help bring to life our vision of creating the most diverse and valuable resource marketplace for medicinal psychedelics,” said Global Trac Solutions CEO, Vanessa Luna.

In response to the election of working with PSYC, Mr. Chiera stated, “As the psychedelic movement continues to build momentum, it is imperative that organizations are not only using modern design but are hubs of reliable information. I look forward to working with the PSYC team to build their digital footprint and fulfill their mission of becoming the trusted resource and educational platform for the medicinal psychedelic sector."

Over the next several weeks the Company intends to develop a robust foundation for its new website, and contends that it will be a continuously evolving and flexible project designed to keep pace with the growth and evolution of the medicinal psychedelics industry. The Company is currently targeting the end of May 2020 for the initial launch of the new website and will keep shareholders apprised of its progress.

Global Trac Solutions is a diversified holding company dedicated to identifying new and emerging industries. By utilizing our years of business development expertise our diverse team of innovators continuously leverages our experience to effectively execute go-to-market strategies in order to position ourselves for rapid growth through the creation of an evolving business foundation to enhance profitability potential.

Since 2017, PSYC has been a pioneer in the emerging software and payment processing sector of the cannabis industry and has established itself as a trusted resource for businesses operating within the industry. Today, PSYC through its network of partners and affiliates, continues to connect businesses throughout the cannabis industry with critical solutions and services ranging from payment processing technology, cutting-edge software, and ancillary services vital to compliant and effective business operations.

Most recently, PSYC has expressed its intent and commitment to positioning itself at the forefront of the psychedelic revolution and as a resource center for discovering and understanding the latest research and business opportunities surrounding psychedelic inspired medicines. In conjunction with the FDA’s more open-minded approach to psychedelic medicines, and as several major U.S. cities continue to approve the decriminalization of psilocybin, investors are speculating that the psychedelic boom could be bigger than that of cannabis. PSYC is your source for current investment related news specific to psychedelic medicines and cutting-edge research improving overall health, moving this sector into the mainstream.

We believe in a forward-thinking approach that embraces groundbreaking new technology and innovations and through the vision of business development we intend to continue to evolve into these unchartered territories as the industry leaders of the future. We truly are the right TRAC to follow.

