ROSH HA’AYIN, Israel, April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kornit Digital (Nasdaq: KRNT), a worldwide market leader in digital textile printing technology, today announced that it will release its earnings results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020 on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 after the market closes. Management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the Company's financial results at 5:00 pm ET.



Kornit Digital First Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call

When: Tuesday, May 19, 2020

Time: 5:00 pm ET

Conference ID: 13702439

Live Call: 1-877-407-0792 (US/Canada Toll-Free), 1-201-689-8263 (International) or 1 809 406 247 (Israel Toll-Free)

Replay ID: 13702439

Replay: 1-844-512-2921 (US/Canada Toll-Free) or 1-412-317-6671 (International)

(The replay will be available approximately two hours after the completion of the live call until 11:59 pm ET on June 2, 2020)

Webcast: http://ir.kornit.com/investor-lobby

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) develops, manufactures and markets industrial digital printing technologies for the garment, apparel and textile industries. Kornit delivers complete solutions, including digital printing systems, inks, consumables, software and after-sales support. Leading the digital direct-to-garment printing market with its exclusive eco-friendly NeoPigment printing process, Kornit caters directly to the changing needs of the textile printing value chain. Kornit’s technology enables innovative business models based on web-to-print, on-demand and mass customization concepts. With its immense experience in the direct-to-garment market, Kornit also offers a revolutionary approach to the roll-to-roll textile printing industry: Digitally printing with a single ink set onto multiple types of fabric with no additional finishing processes. Founded in 2003, Kornit Digital is a global company, headquartered in Israel with offices in the USA, Europe and Asia Pacific, and serves customers in more than 100 countries worldwide. For more information, visit Kornit Digital at www.kornit.com .

Press release

Kornit Digital

480 South Dean Street

Englewood, NJ 07631, USA

Tel: 201.608.5750

www.kornit.com