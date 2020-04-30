Digitalist Group Plc Stock Exchange Release 30 April 2020 at 15:30

Digitalist Group Plc’s (“Digitalist Group” or “Company”) subsidiary Digitalist Finland Ltd has agreed with Nordea Bank Abp on amendments to the repayment schedule of a loan of EUR 2.0 million. Under the new repayment schedule, the loan period will be extended by two years until 4/2025 and amortizations will commence in 4/2021.



The credit is secured by a directly enforceable guarantee granted by Turret Oy Ab and Holdix Oy Ab to Nordea Bank Abp, inter alia, as collateral for the liabilities of the Company and its subsidiaries. Digitalist Group, together with Digitalist Finland Ltd, has given Turret Oy Ab and Holdix Oy Ab countersecurity in which, inter alia, the Company has undertaken to pay guarantee commission on market terms.

Turret Oy Ab is the largest and Holdix Oy Ab the second largest owner of Digitalist Group.

