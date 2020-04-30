TORONTO, April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unisync Corp. (TSX: "UNI") (“Unisync") The Covid-19 pandemic has resulted in life-changing challenges for frontline workers in a wide range of industries, including but not limited to our valued customers in the transportation, service and hospitality industries. Customers are also often being required to wear protective face coverings before entering certain retail and service facilities and the transportation industry is increasingly deciding to provide basic personal protection equipment (“PPE”) to both their frontline workers and their passengers. These changes that are likely with us for the foreseeable future have created a multi-billion-dollar market opportunity solely in protective masks. As an example, under normal conditions North American airlines can be expected to annually carry over a billion passengers domestically, all of whom may be required to wear protective masks in the foreseeable future.



Unisync is a recognized leader in full-service, managed apparel programs for major corporations and government-related entities through operations across Canada and, more recently, in the US marketplace. As such, we are well positioned to capitalize on these very substantial PPE opportunities to offset, and potentially significantly exceed, the reduced revenues expected as our long-term customers in the transportation, hospitality and service industries ramp back up to more normal levels of activity in the future.

In recent weeks, Unisync has received major orders for both re-usable and disposable masks for essential and frontline workers of a broad base of existing and prospective customers in the airline, transit, public safety, hospitality and retail sectors, as well as other Canadian and United States corporations and government agencies. Although most orders relate to non-medical masks, we are responding to a number of requests for proposals related to all aspects of PPE, including non-medical Class 1 protective gowns, N95 and KN95 disposable respirators, gloves and sanitized wipes. Interested corporations and government agencies are asked to direct inquiries to custserv@unisyncgroup.com or call Phone 1-833-864-7962 (1-833-UNI-SYNC).

Unisync has worked hard to position itself as a leader and innovator with a focus on safety, service and transparency for our customers. We were the first to recently achieve and deliver a custom-designed uniform collection certified to STANDARD 100 by OEKO-TEX® to the airline industry ensuring that all the garments in the collection meet or exceed global safety standards with regard to harmful substances. We are expanding this certification to personal protective masks.

STANDARD 100 by OEKO-TEX® Information

STANDARD 100 by OEKO-TEX ® Certification

We believe in the future of Unisync and are working diligently to emerge from these difficult times stronger and better equipped to continue to earn the support of our valued customers and shareholders.

For more information on our capabilities, products and services please visit the Unisync website at www.unisyncgroup.com .

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Matthew Graham, CEO