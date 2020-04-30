Shenzhen, China, April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: ATIF), a company providing business consulting service and multimedia service in Asia, today announced its majority-owned subsidiary, Leaping Group Co., Ltd.(“LGC”), has become the exclusive partner of “The Power of Solidarity: Global Public Welfare Short Film Competition” (the “Competition”) in China to support the fight against COVID-19.

The Competition, launched globally by American Student Independent International Film Foundation and host by Student independence International Film Festival, aimed at recording the glory of humanity in people’s daily life, and supporting the global fight against the COVID-19. LGC acts as one of organizers and the Competition’s exclusive partner in China.

The Competition will be held from August to November 2020. Participants could submit their works online at www.taihervideo.com . There are no specific requirements for the themes of films, but the works must be related to the epidemic of COVID-19, and the length of the film should be between 5 and 25 minutes.

Mr. Tao Jiang, CEO of LGC, commented, “We are honored to act as co-organizer and exclusive partner of the Competition in China. Currently, people all around the world are facing challenges of COVID-19 epidemic. In such difficult times, inspirational and touching stories still happening every day. We encourage contestants to record every moving scene of people fighting against the epidemic in their films. This is one of our ways to contribute to the global public welfare.”

About ATIF Holdings Limited

Forward-Looking Statements

