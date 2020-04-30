NEXT GAMES CORPORATION: MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS
April 30, 2020 at 3:30 p.m. EEST
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Ovaskainen Jari
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
(X) Legal person
Issuer: Next Games Oyj
LEI: 743700K7T2LD38EPLZ76
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700K7T2LD38EPLZ76_20200430102209_2
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2020-04-29
Venue: FIRST NORTH FINLAND (FNFI)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000233267
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 2,500 Unit price: 1.365 EUR
(2): Volume: 2,500 Unit price: 1.36 EUR
(3): Volume: 3,224 Unit price: 1.385 EUR
(4): Volume: 1,776 Unit price: 1.375 EUR
(5): Volume: 9,260 Unit price: 1.35 EUR
(6): Volume: 740 Unit price: 1.345 EUR
(7): Volume: 10,000 Unit price: 1.265 EUR
(8): Volume: 9,650 Unit price: 1.245 EUR
(9): Volume: 350 Unit price: 1.24 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(9): Volume: 40,000 Volume weighted average price: 1.30786 EUR
Next Games Oyj
Helsinki, FINLAND
