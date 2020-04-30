NEXT GAMES CORPORATION: MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS

April 30, 2020 at 3:30 p.m. EEST

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Ovaskainen Jari

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

(X) Legal person

Issuer: Next Games Oyj

LEI: 743700K7T2LD38EPLZ76

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700K7T2LD38EPLZ76_20200430102209_2

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-04-29

Venue: FIRST NORTH FINLAND (FNFI)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000233267

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 2,500 Unit price: 1.365 EUR

(2): Volume: 2,500 Unit price: 1.36 EUR

(3): Volume: 3,224 Unit price: 1.385 EUR

(4): Volume: 1,776 Unit price: 1.375 EUR

(5): Volume: 9,260 Unit price: 1.35 EUR

(6): Volume: 740 Unit price: 1.345 EUR

(7): Volume: 10,000 Unit price: 1.265 EUR

(8): Volume: 9,650 Unit price: 1.245 EUR

(9): Volume: 350 Unit price: 1.24 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(9): Volume: 40,000 Volume weighted average price: 1.30786 EUR



