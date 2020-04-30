HOUSTON, April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C-Bond Systems, Inc. (the “Company” or “C-Bond”) (OTC: CBNT), a nanotechnology solutions company, today announced its manufacturing facility has received registration from the United States Environmental Protection Agency (“EPA”). The Company continues to grow its ability to expand and manufacture new nanoproducts to complement its core C-Bond patented technology and product suite.



C-Bond received notification of registration for a pesticide-producing establishment from the Office of Chemical Safety and Pollution Prevention of the EPA, pursuant to Section 7 of the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act (FIFRA). Any production of pesticides, active ingredients or devices must be conducted in a registered pesticide-producing or device-producing establishment.

“EPA facility registration is an important step in the Company’s growth strategy as we look to add EPA registered products to our product portfolio to address our customers’ diverse needs,” said Scott R. Silverman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of C-Bond Systems. “We are facing these challenging times head on, doing everything from adapting our manufacturing facility to produce hand sanitizer, to adding a photocatalytic coating that kills pathogens on contact when exposed to natural or UV-A light, and potentially offering other innovative products going forward.”

“While we look forward to a return to ‘normal’ and an increased demand for our core products, we are continually evolving our business to meet the times and are proud that we have remained nimble and expanded our business in ways that we believe will be beneficial over the long-term,” concluded Silverman.

About C-Bond

C-Bond Systems, Inc. (OTC: CBNT) is a Houston-based advanced nanotechnology company and marketer of the patented C-Bond technology, developed in conjunction with Rice University and independently proven to significantly strengthen glass in key automotive and structural applications. The Company’s Transportation Solutions Group sells C-Bond NanoShield®, a liquid solution applied directly to automotive windshields, sold through distributors. The Company’s Safety Solutions Group sells ballistic-resistant glass solutions and FN NANO Coating directly to private enterprises, schools, hospitals and government agencies. For more information, please visit our website: www.cbondsystems.com , Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cbondsys/ and Twitter: https://twitter.com/CBond_Systems .

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about our future expectations, including the likelihood that EPA facility registration is an important step in the Company’s growth strategy as we look to add EPA registered products to our product portfolio to address our customers’ diverse needs; the likelihood that the Company will potentially offer other innovative products going forward; the likelihood that the Company has expanded its business in ways that will be beneficial over the long-term; constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time, and our actual results could differ materially from expected results. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, C-Bond’s ability to raise capital; the Company’s ability to successfully commercialize its products; as well as other risks. Additional information about these and other factors may be described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) including its Form 10-K filed on March 25, 2020, its Forms 10-Q filed on November 14, 2019, August 12, 2019, and May 10, 2019, and in future filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this statement or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

