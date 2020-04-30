SEATTLE, April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global methicillin resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) testing systems market is estimated to be valued at US$ 211.3 million in 2020 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period (2020-2027).

Key Trends and Analysis:

The global methicillin resistant staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) testing systems market is expected to witness significant growth owing to product launches by market players. For instance, in June 2017, Roche announced the launch of CE-IVD the cobas MRSA/SA nucleic acid test for use on the cobas Liat System for the qualitative detection and differentiation between methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) infection and Staphylococcus aureus (SA) infection at the point of care. MRSA and SA are both major sources of healthcare and community associated infections.

Further, in March 2016, Cepheid launched its Xpert MRSA NxG assay for the international markets, after the test won the CE-IVD status under the European Directive on In Vitro Diagnostic Medical Devices. This diagnostic test is a next-generation version of the market-leading molecular diagnostic test for Methicillin-Resistant Staphyloccus aureus (MRSA).

Key players in this market are focused on inorganic strategies such as acquisitions to maintain a competitive position in the market. For instance, in July 2015, OpGen, Inc. acquired AdvanDx, Inc., developer of advanced molecular diagnostic products. The acquisition provides OpGen with a product line of U.S.FDA approved and CE marked rapid molecular tests for use with the company's Acuitas MDRO Gene tests and bioinformatics for multi-drug resistant organisms.

Key Market Takeaways:

The global methicillin resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) testing systems market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period (2020-2027) owing to various product launches in the market. For instance, in 2015, Hain Lifescience GmbH announced the launch of FluoroType MRSA test that offers a user-friendly and efficient solution for the fast detection of MRSA directly from patient samples. The test system enables reliable results within 2.5h by using highly specific fluorescence-labelled probes. Integration of the FluoroType MRSA into labs with small, medium and large throughput is easily possible. The result is interpreted by the test-specific FluoroSoftware and is visible at first glance.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness high demand for methicillin resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) testing systems owing to high prevalence of methicillin resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) infection in this region. For instance, according to a study published in the Journal of Family Medicine and Primary care in 2018, prevalence of Staphylococcus aureus among children aged 5–15 years is 16%–52%, of which 4%–19% were MRSA infections in India.

Key players operating in the market are—

F.Hoffmann-La Roche, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Hain Lifescience GmbH, BioMérieux, 3M Company, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Abacus Diagnostica, Abbott Laboratories, Puritan Medical Products, Diatherix Eurofins, LLC, Arlington Scientific Inc., AdvanDx, Genspeed Biotech GmbH, Cepheid Inc., Luminex Corporation, and R-Biopharm AG.

Market Segmentations:

Global Methicillin Resistant Staphylococcus Aureus (MRSA) Testing Systems Market, By Product: Instruments Reagents & Kits

Global Methicillin Resistant Staphylococcus Aureus (MRSA) Testing Systems Market, By Test Type: Immunodiagnostic Test Molecular Diagnostic Test

Global Methicillin Resistant Staphylococcus Aureus (MRSA) Testing Systems Market, By End User:

Hospitals Diagnostic Laboratories



Academic and Research Institute

Global Methicillin Resistant Staphylococcus Aureus (MRSA) Testing Systems Market, By Region: North America By Country: U.S. Canada Europe By Country: U.K. Germany Italy Spain France Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Country: Australia India China Japan ASEAN South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific Latin America By Country: Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Middle East By Country: GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Country/Region: South Africa Central Africa North Africa



