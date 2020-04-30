Talenom Plc, Manager's Transactions 30 April 2020 at 15:50

Talenom Plc: Manager's Transactions

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name:Huhtala Otto-Pekka 
Position:Chief Executive Officer
   
Initial Notification 
Reference number:7437008E4R0N45B8J675_20200430102227_2
   
Issuer
Name:Talenom Oyj
LEI:7437008E4R0N45B8J675
   
Transaction details
Transaction date:2020-04-28
Venue:NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Nature of the transaction:Disposal
 
Instrument:Share
ISIN:FI4000153580
 
Volume:25673
Unit price:7.05000 Euro
 
Aggregated transactions
Volume:25673
Volume weighted average price:7.05000 Euro
   
Transaction details
Transaction date:2020-04-29
Venue:NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Nature of the transaction:Disposal
 
Instrument:Share
ISIN:FI4000153580
 
Volume:64327
Unit price:6.95000 Euro
 
Aggregated transactions
Volume:64327
Volume weighted average price:6.95000 Euro