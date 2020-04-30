Investor news



DFDS expects to publish the report for Q1 2020 on 7 May 2020 at around 08:00 AM CET.

Torben Carlsen, CEO, and Karina Deacon, CFO, will present the report on a live conference call.

The presentation in English will be followed by a Q&A session. Investors, analysts and other interested parties are invited to take part.

Date: 7 May 2020

Time: 10:00 AM CET

Telephone:

DK +45 35445577

US +1 631 913 1422

UK +44 33 33000804



List of international numbers:

https://event.sharefile.com/share/view/s451667d1ca54c838

Access code: 83076826#

If you wish to take part in the audio conference, please dial up at least five minutes before the conference begins. It will start on time, and participants will be asked to register name and company name beforehand.

The conference will be broadcast live on https://www.dfds.com/en/about and published there for future reference.

Contact

Søren Brøndholt Nielsen, IR +45 33 42 33 59





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment