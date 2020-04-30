Talenom Plc, Manager's Transactions 30 April 2020 at 15:55
Talenom Plc: Manager's Transactions
|Person subject to the notification requirement
|Name:
|Aho, Antti
|Position:
|Chief Financial Officer
|Initial Notification
|Reference number:
|7437008E4R0N45B8J675_20200430135723_3
|Issuer
|Name:
|Talenom Oyj
|LEI:
|7437008E4R0N45B8J675
|Transaction details
|Transaction date:
|2020-04-29
|Venue:
|NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
|Nature of the transaction:
|Disposal
|Instrument:
|Share
|ISIN:
|FI4000153580
|Volume:
|63408
|Unit price:
|6.95000 Euro
|Aggregated transactions
|Volume:
|63408
|Volume weighted average price:
|6.95000 Euro
|Transaction details
|Transaction date:
|2020-04-28
|Venue:
|NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
|Nature of the transaction:
|Disposal
|Instrument:
|Share
|ISIN:
|FI4000153580
|Volume:
|5122
|Unit price:
|7.02000 Euro
|Volume:
|470
|Unit price:
|7.04000 Euro
|Aggregated transactions
|Volume:
|5592
|Volume weighted average price:
|7.02168 Euro
Talenom Oyj
Helsinki, FINLAND
Logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: