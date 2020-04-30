Talenom Plc, Manager's Transactions 30 April 2020 at 15:55

Talenom Plc: Manager's Transactions

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name:Aho, Antti 
Position:Chief Financial Officer
   
Initial Notification 
Reference number:7437008E4R0N45B8J675_20200430135723_3
   
Issuer
Name:Talenom Oyj
LEI:7437008E4R0N45B8J675
   
Transaction details
Transaction date:2020-04-29
Venue:NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Nature of the transaction:Disposal
 
Instrument:Share
ISIN:FI4000153580
 
Volume:63408
Unit price:6.95000 Euro
 
Aggregated transactions
Volume:63408
Volume weighted average price:6.95000 Euro
   
Transaction details
Transaction date:2020-04-28
Venue:NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Nature of the transaction:Disposal
 
Instrument:Share
ISIN:FI4000153580
 
Volume:5122
Unit price:7.02000 Euro
Volume:470
Unit price:7.04000 Euro
 
Aggregated transactions
Volume:5592
Volume weighted average price:7.02168 Euro