Block & Leviton LLP ( www.blockesq.com ), a national securities litigation firm, announces that it has launched an investigation into potential securities fraud by Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: HALL) and certain of its officers.



During the month of March 2020, Hallmark’s shares plummeted after a series of announcements. First, on March 2, 2020, Hallmark revealed its decision to “exit its Binding Primary Auto business.” In one day, Hallmark’s share price fell $2.10, to close at $12.23 per share. Next, on March 11, 2020, Hallmark announced that it had fired its public accounting firm over “a disagreement.” On this news, the stock fell from $8.10 to $5.71 per share. Then on March 17, 2020, Hallmark filed a letter with the SEC indicating that the former public accounting firm had “expanded significantly the scope of its audit on January 31, 2020.” On this news, the stock fell to just $2.38 per share.

If you purchased or acquired shares of Hallmark, have lost money as a result of these announcements, and have questions about your legal rights or possess information relevant to this matter, please contact Block & Leviton attorneys at (617) 398-5600, via email at cases@blockesq.com , or at https://shareholder.law/hallmark .

