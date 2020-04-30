SAN FRANCISCO, April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Women In Revenue today announced the publication of its annual survey findings, confirming the challenges women face and the support they seek to be successful in revenue leadership positions. Conducted in February and March of 2020, data was gathered from over 200 women in revenue-facing roles, over 62% of whom are in leadership and executive positions. Improving the health and quality of revenue pipeline was the top challenge for women, while having an equal seat at the table was next. Mentorship and leadership development opportunities were a recurring need in helping women achieve revenue success, but 36% of respondents cited a lack of mentorship as a top challenge.



When it comes to attracting and retaining female leaders, employers should take note: top health care, and flexible work hours (86% and 85% respectively) were the formal benefits most sought after. Working from home and retirement programs were also highly ranked. But beyond formal benefits, there are a few critical elements that female leaders seek out at a company. They include direct access to executives, and strong female representation on executive teams and advisory boards. And when it comes to compensation, transparency is key. 77% of leaders surveyed said transparent compensation information is critical or very helpful when deciding whether to take a new job. That is not surprising given 61% of those surveyed wonder if they’re being compensated fairly.

A copy of the full report is available here .

A panel of industry experts, including Barbara Giamanco , Host of the award-winning Women in Sales podcast; Lorena Morales , VP of Marketing, Go Nimbly; Erin Garritty , Director of Sales, Microsoft; and Tracy Eiler , CMO of InsideView and founding member of Women in Revenue, will be discussing the study findings in more detail on Thursday, April 30th at 4pm PT. This live digital event is open to the general public, attendees can register here . The recording will be available after the event.

The mission of Women In Revenue, a non-profit founded in 2018 by Shari Johnston and a supporting group of female sales & marketing executives, is to empower current and future women leaders in technology sales and marketing roles with education, support, and networking opportunities. For more information or to become a member, please visit www.womeninrevenue.org .

Contact:

Julia Stead, Senior Founding Member

Julia.stead@allocadia.com