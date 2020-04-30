NEW YORK, April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VAST Data, a storage company breaking decades-old tradeoffs, today launched Version 3 of its Universal Storage architecture, which has more than 20 new features - including support for Windows and MacOS applications, cloud data replication and native encryption. These innovations, which quickly follow the company’s $100 million Series C funding round at a $1.2 billion valuation in mid-April, introduce new capabilities for mission-critical enterprise and media customers who are eager to evolve beyond the hard drive and realize the full potential of VAST’s Disaggregated, Shared-Everything (DASE) approach.
These latest Universal Storage updates allow enterprises to now marry all-flash performance with archive economics and scale to enable mission-critical and data-intensive enterprise production environments to consolidate their workflows and bring the power of flash storage and fast access to all of their data. Highlights of this release include:
“VAST’s Universal Storage platform is fundamentally changing the way that enterprises think about storage as there has never been a single system where customers could fathom consolidating so many diverse workloads without compromise,” said Jeff Denworth, VP of Products and Co-Founder at VAST. “On the heels of our historic first year of customer adoption, version 3 is the launch vehicle that brings Universal Storage to enterprises, government customers, and content organizations who have suffered under the weight of legacy storage and storage tiering. In doing so, customers can now liberate themselves from the performance, scalability, and economic trade-offs of shared-nothing and tiered scale-out storage architectures.”
“VAST Data’s Universal Storage has the promise to revolutionize customer workflows and dramatically simplify the cost, capacity, scale and resilience problems that have plagued scale-out storage for over a decade,” said Aaron Cardenas, Founder and CEO of P1 Technologies - a leading media solutions reseller. “We’re delighted to partner with VAST Data after witnessing the excitement and anticipation across their customer community. Version 3 is the beginning of helping our media customers see the benefits of consolidating workflows onto Universal Storage and accelerating and simplifying the creative process.”
Headquartered in New York City, VAST Data is a storage company bringing an end to complex storage tiering and HDD usage in the enterprise. VAST consolidates applications onto a highly scalable all-flash storage system to meet the performance needs of the most demanding workloads, while also redefining the economics of flash infrastructure to finally make it affordable enough to store all of your data on flash. Since its launch in February 2019, VAST has established itself as the fastest selling storage startup in history. VAST’s Universal Storage now powers several of the world’s leading data centric computing centers. For more information, please visit https://www.vastdata.com/ and follow VAST Data on Twitter and LinkedIn.
