REDWOOD CITY, Calif., April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sumo Logic , the leader in continuous intelligence , today announced HackerOne , a world-leading hacker-powered security platform, is leveraging real-time intelligence and insights from the Sumo Logic Continuous Intelligence Platform™ to secure IT environments and support its efforts to help organizations identify security vulnerabilities in their most important software and internet-connected systems.



HackerOne is a security platform that connects the largest community of ethical hackers with organizations to surface vulnerabilities within their assets before they can be exploited. Some of the biggest organizations in the world use the HackerOne platform for vulnerability management, bug bounty programs, and time-bound security testing. As part of its digital transformation, HackerOne migrated entirely to the cloud and needed a continuous intelligence platform that was able to keep up with the increasing volume of data from several different sources such as their production platforms and internal IT security tools.

“Early on, we knew a self-hosted performant logging model would come at a high cost in terms of human resources,” said Aaron Zander, Director of IT, HackerOne. “Sumo Logic’s Continuous Intelligence Platform gave us the technical flexibility we needed to customize our log handling with our own preferred tools, without limitations. No matter what the project, having insights provided by Sumo Logic at our fingertips made decision-making infinitely easier.”

HackerOne’s product engineering, IT, infrastructure, and security teams use Sumo Logic to support the company’s own Bug Bounty Program by leveraging continuous intelligence from log data to understand how an ethical hacker has identified a vulnerability and determine if this vulnerability is unique in nature. In addition, the HackerOne IT team uses Sumo Logic to identify and address malicious behavior and processes, such as malware, occurring within their IT environment. In one case, Sumo Logic helped alert the IT team of a malicious file minutes after it was downloaded, allowing them to quickly dissect the malware and completely wipe the threat from the user’s computer before any damage was done.

“Sumo Logic has been instrumental in helping us boost security across our ecosystem,” said Zander. “Its Continuous Intelligence Platform enables our team to spend more hours tackling projects that require creativity only humans can provide as well as maximizing our value for customers, hackers on our platform, and our employees.”

Today, Sumo Logic has become the go-to place for HackerOne's IT, infrastructure and security teams on all things relating to investigation and analysis. In the future, as HackerOne continues to add new services and tools across their organization, they will continue to leverage continuous intelligence delivered by Sumo Logic to stay ahead of issues and maintain general hygiene across their various environments.

“In today’s age of digital transformation, organizations are under constant attack from rapidly evolving cyber threats. It is vital that we support companies, like HackerOne, who are the front line protectors against cybercriminals,” said Dione Hedgpeth, chief customer officer, Sumo Logic. “We are pleased to see the creative and effective ways HackerOne is using continuous intelligence from our platform to thwart modern threats across an ever-expanding digital surface and expand their position as a category and industry leader.”

Sumo Logic is a recognized expert in building and operating multi-tenant, highly distributed cloud systems and is the industry’s first machine data analytics platform to natively ingest, index and analyze structured and unstructured data together in real-time. As one of the most powerful cloud-native services, the Sumo Logic platform ingests and analyzes vast amounts of data and runs millions of queries every day, which powers tens of millions of insights for customers who rely on this type of continuous intelligence to more effectively build, run and secure their modern applications.

