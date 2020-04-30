SANTA MONICA, Calif., April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE: LEAF), a diversified consumer internet company, today announced the signing of an Asset Sale & Services Agreement with Hearst Newspapers. Under this new agreement, Leaf Group transferred ownership of a library of content currently displayed on selected Hearst websites to Hearst Newspapers in exchange for $9.5 million, of which $4 million was paid at signing, and up to an additional $5.5 million will be paid upon completion of the content migration, expected to be finalized in the third quarter of 2020. In addition, for a three-year period, Leaf Group and Hearst will continue to work closely together to manage the sites and create informative and engaging content.



“We have always been strong believers that quality content has significant value and we were pleased to be able to work with Hearst on this transaction,” said Sean Moriarty, CEO of Leaf Group. “The Hearst Newspaper team has been a great long-time partner of Leaf Group and we are excited by this new chapter in our relationship.”

About Leaf Group

Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE: LEAF) is a diversified consumer internet company that builds enduring, digital-first brands that reach passionate audiences in large and growing lifestyle categories, including fitness and wellness (Well+Good, Livestrong.com and MyPlate App), and art and design (Saatchi Art, Society6 and Hunker). For more information about Leaf Group, visit www.leafgroup.com.

