FREMONT, Calif., April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ: INVE), a global provider of physical security and secure identification, will hold a conference call on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at 5 PM ET (2 PM PT) to discuss its results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.



Identiv management will host the call, followed by a question and answer session.

Date: Thursday, May 7, 2020

Time: 5 PM ET (2 PM PT)

Toll-Free Number: +1 888-669-0687

International Number: +1 862-298-0702

Call ID: 34602

Webcast: Click here

Please call the conference telephone number 5 - 10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Investor Relations at +1 949-574-3860.

The conference call will be broadcast simultaneously and available for replay here .

The replay of the call will be available after 8PM ET on the same day through June 7, 2020 under +1 877-481-4010 (Toll-Free Replay Number) and +1 919-882-2331 (International Replay Number) with Replay ID: 34602.

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc. is a global provider of physical security and secure identification. Identiv’s products, software, systems, and services address the markets for physical and logical access control, video analytics and a wide range of RFID-enabled applications. Customers in the government, enterprise, consumer, education, healthcare, banking, retail, and transportation sectors rely on Identiv’s access and identification solutions. Identiv’s mission is to secure the connected physical world: from perimeter to desktop access, and from the world of physical things to the Internet of Everything. Identiv is a publicly-traded company and its common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market in the U.S. under the symbol “INVE.” For more information, visit identiv.com .

Investor Relations Contact:

Matt Glover and Charlie Schumacher

Gateway Investor Relations

+1 949-574-3860

IR@identiv.com