VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc. (TSX-V: DMGI) (DMGGF:OTC US) (FRANKFURT:6AX) (“DMG” or the “Company”), a diversified blockchain and technology company, is pleased to announce it has entered into a business development agreement with Onyx Capital GmbH (“Onyx”) to provide business development and marketing services to the Company. Onyx will be responsible to assist in the preparation of corporate presentations and marketing materials and conducting business development and marketing activities with a specific focus on acquiring new hosting clients from Europe and North America. The agreement has a minimum term of four months.



Daniel Reitzik, the Company’s CEO states “Onyx has an extensive network throughout Europe including business development experts and cryptocurrency institutions looking to partner with companies like DMG in crypto-mining. DMG provides one of the safest and most cost-effective hosting opportunities in North America. We look forward to working with Onyx to bring hosted crypto-mining to the European Union and other regions.”

Onyx intends to participate in a private placement of the Company in the amount of $100,000. The Company also intends to issue Onyx 600,000 stock options at an exercise price of $0.15 for a term of twelve months. The Onyx transaction is subject to regulatory approval.

Subject to all regulatory approvals, the Company intends to complete a non-brokered private placement of 1,481,500 units of the Company at a purchase price of $0.0675 per unit, to raise gross proceeds of up to CDN$100,000 (the “Offering”). Each unit will be comprised of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant (a “Warrant”). Each Warrant will be exercisable to purchase one additional common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.10 per share for a period of twelve months following the closing of the Offering.

The securities underlying the units issued on closing of the Offering will all be subject to a four-month statutory hold period commencing on the date of issuance. No finder’s fees are payable on this Offering.

The net proceeds from the Offering will be used for sales and marketing activities, as well as general working capital purposes.

The Offering is scheduled to close on or before May 8, 2020 and is subject to certain conditions including receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The Company also announces it has entered into an agreement with Main Capital GmbH (“Main Capital”) to provide investor relations services to the Company. Main Capital will be responsible to assist in the development of the Company’s investor relations department, assist with and set up broker presentations locally, Canada-wide and internationally; schedule and organize all trade show appearances, and provide input for Company’s marketing, advertising and investor relations programs. Compensation will consist of 100,000 stock options exercisable at $0.15 for a twelve-month term, subject to regulatory approval.

DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc. is a diversified blockchain and cryptocurrency company that manages, operates and develops end-to-end solutions to monetize the blockchain ecosystem. DMG intends to be the global leader in industrial scale crypto mine hosting – Mining as a Service (MaaS), crypto mining, blockchain forensics/analytics, and blockchain platform development.

