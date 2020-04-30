BELLINGHAM, Wash., April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp Realty, the fastest-growing, global residential real estate company, today announced that 60 agents were honored as eXp Realty ICON agents for April 2020.



The eXp Realty ICON Agent Award honors agents who achieve exceptional production goals and positively impact company culture. ICON status is reserved for agents who meet or exceed high production goals and operate in alignment with eXp Realty’s core values.

eXp Realty ICON agents for April 2020 are as follows:

Jeff Arzonico, North Carolina

Carmen and Matthew Bean, Texas

Betsy Birdsong, Louisiana

Jennifer Briseno, Colorado

Kevin Carnes, South Carolina and North Carolina

Peter Carpenter, Alaska

Nicole Charles, Wisconsin

Deanna Chavez, Texas

Corina Cisneros, New Hampshire

MyLee Corona, Kentucky

Joe DiRaffaele, Nevada

Melissa Doga, Louisiana

Aaron Dulmage, Alberta

Zachary Fauver, Virginia

Jamie Flanagan, Nebraska

Lisa Flores, Texas

Rodney Forrest, Indiana

Tracy Gagne, Massachusetts

Ryan Gattermeir, Missouri

John Giacobbe, Texas

Frank Goswitz, Tennessee

Carl Gresen, Florida

Tim and Leslie Grubbs, Texas and Colorado

Kyle Handy, Texas

Christina Harmon, Texas

Lesley Hodge Perreault, Kansas

Steven Hueter, Arizona

Garrett Huffman, Michigan

Ashley Hutson, Arizona

Darren James, Louisiana

Cindy Jenkins, Florida and Nevada

Lainey Jones, Tennessee

Laird Knight, West Virginia

James Knull, Alberta

Ryan and Esther Leonard, Michigan

Tim Macy, Texas

Basil and Malina Malouf, Georgia

Jeffrey McIntyre, Michigan

Joline Millon, Alaska

Cong Nguyen , Texas

Erica Osborne, Michigan

Ian Palast, Nevada

Bree Phillips, Oregon

Troy Puste, Michigan

Rick and Vanessa Raanes, Texas

Tomasz Racult, New York

Robin Raiff, Florida

Paul Saperstein, Florida

Stacy Saxon, Texas

Kris Schumacher, Kansas

Richard Scola, North Carolina

Michael Swift and Clara Decker, Missouri

JD Tomlin, Texas

Toby Tong, California

David Torgerson, Montana

Katie Uei, Alaska

Jeffrey Whitespeare, Texas

Jesse and Sheila Williams, Pennsylvania

Jason Witte, Arizona

Sean Work, California

The eXp Realty ICON Agent Award provides each qualified ICON with up to $16,000 in publicly traded eXp World Holdings, Inc. common stock upon the achievement of certain production, cultural and event attendance goals. The company's cap is presently set at $16,000. Through the program, ICONs effectively can earn up to their entire cap amount back in the form of stock. ICON agent qualification and benefit details are available in the ICON Program Overview .

