The following decisions were taken at the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Vilkyskiu pienine AB which was held on the 30 April 2020:

Item 1 of the Agenda: Approval of Company's annual report for the year 2019.

Resolution: The annual report of the Company for the year 2019 has been approved.

Item 2 of the Agenda: Auditor‘s Report regarding the Company’s consolidated and separated financial Statements for 2019.

Heard.

Item 3 of the Agenda: Approval of Company's separated and consolidated financial statement for the year 2019.

Resolution: Company's separated and consolidated financial statements for the year 2019 has been approved.

Item 4 of the Agenda: Profit (loss) appropriation for the year 2019.

Resolution: The audited net profit (loss) allocation under IAS has been approved for the year 2019 as follows:

thousand EUR 1) Non-appropriated profit (loss) at the end of the year 2018 20,644 2) Approved by shareholders dividends of the year 2018 - 3) Transfers from the reserve to purchase own shares - 4) Non-appropriated profit (loss) at the beginning of the current financial year after dividends payout and transfer from reserves 20,644 5) Net profit (loss) of the reporting period (4,059) 6) Transfers from reserves 117 7) Net profit to be appropriated at the end of the current financial year 16,722 8) Total profit (loss) to be appropriated: portion of the profit allocated to the legal reserve - portion of the profit allocated for payment of the dividends - portion of the profit allocated to the other reserves - 9) Non-appropriated profit (loss) at the end of the current financial year carried forward to next financial year 16,722

Item 5 of the Agenda: Regarding approval of Remuneration policy of Vilkyskiu pienine AB.

Resolution: Remuneration policy of Vilkyskiu pienine AB has been approved.

Item 6 of the Agenda: Election of the Company's Audit firm and setting the conditions of payment.

Draft resolution:

1) To elect “PricewaterhouseCoopers” UAB as the Company's Audit firm for the year 2020, 2021 and 2022.

2) To authorize Mr. Gintaras Bertasius, the Company's General Director, to contract with ”PricewaterhouseCoopers” UAB and to set the conditions of payment for the services.

Item 7 of the Agenda: Approval of the new wording of the Articles of Association and authorization.

Resolution:The new wording of the Articles of Association has been approved. To authorize (with the right to sub-authorize) the General Director Gintaras Bertasius to sign the amended Articles of Association (new wording of the Articles of Association) and submit them for registration to the Register of Legal Entities and perform all other related actions.

