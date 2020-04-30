﻿ In accordance with the applicable regulations, Dexia Crédit Local announces the publication of its 2019 Annual Financial Report, which has been filed today, with reference document status, with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) and which can be consulted on its website: https://www.dexia.com/sites/default/files/2020-04/DCL%20Rapport%20Annuel%202019%20FR.pdf It is also available upon request at the registered office.





