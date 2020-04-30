ROSEVILLE, Calif., April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunworks, Inc. (Nasdaq: SUNW), a premier provider of high-performance solar power solutions for agriculture, commercial, industrial (ACI), public works and residential markets, today announced it will report its first quarter 2020 financial results before the open of the market on Thursday, May 7, 2020.



Management will host a conference call to discuss these results on the same day at 11:00 a.m. ET (8:00 a.m. PT). To access the call, please dial 1-844-369-8770 (toll free) or 1-862-298-0840 (international). The conference call will also be broadcast live over the Internet, which can be accessed via the Investor Relations section of Sunworks' web site at http://ir.sunworksusa.com. All participants should call or access the website approximately 5 minutes before the conference begins.

The webcast will be available for replay for at least 90 days. A telephonic replay of this conference call will also be available by dialing 1-919-882-2331 and using the replay ID # 34641 until 11:59 p.m. ET on May 21, 2020.

About Sunworks, Inc.

Sunworks, Inc. (SUNW) is a premier provider of high performance solar power systems. We are committed to quality business practices that exceed industry standards and uphold our ideals of ethics and safety.

Sunworks continues to grow its presence, expanding nationally with regional and local offices. We strive to consistently deliver high quality, performance-oriented solutions for customers in a wide range of industries including agricultural, commercial and industrial, public works, and residential.

Our dedication to excellence is reflected in our 25-year warranty, a benchmark that we stand by to support our customers above and beyond their expectations.

Sunworks’ diverse, seasoned workforce includes distinguished veterans who bring a sense of pride, discipline, and professionalism to their interaction with customers.

Sunworks is a member of the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) and is a proud advocate for the advancement of solar power.

Investor Relations Contact:

Rob Fink

FNK IR

646.809.4048

rob@fnkir.com