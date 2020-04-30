AB “Energijos Skirstymo Operatorius” (hereinafter – the Company or ESO), identification code 304151376, registered office at Aguonu str. 24, Vilnius, Republic of Lithuania. The total number of registered ordinary shares issued by the Company is 894 630 333; ISIN code LT0000130023.

In 2020 April 30th National energy regulatory council (NERC) amended Regulations of the State Price and Energy Control Commission 2015 January 19 resolution no. O3-11 “On Setting the Price Caps for AB Lesto Distribution Services in Medium and Low Voltage Networks for 2016–2020” and extended the regulatory period for electricity distribution services in medium and low voltage networks from 2016-2020 to 2016-2021 year.

The regulatory period has been changed considering of the fact that NERC seeks to improve the LRAIC (long-run average incremental costs) model which more accurately reflects the real volume of regulated companies investments in network elements which are optimized by the LRAIC model, assessing investment needs and capacity to implement them.