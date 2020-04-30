MANAGEMENT REPORT

General information

UPP Olaines OÜ (hereinafter the Company and jointly with its subsidiaries the Group) was established for the purpose of financing, acquisition and management of the investment property Olaines Logistics Park (buildings and registered immovable). Olaines Logistics Park is located in Latvia, Šarlote, Olaines County, Olaines Municipality, cadastral reference 8080 003 0029, registered in the Olaine Land Cadastre under number 5439. The Company was established on 24 August 2017 and it had no economic activities until 15 December 2017, when the cold storage facility of Olaines Logistics Park was acquired.

The commercial activities of the Company are not affected by seasonal factors. The commercial activities of the Company have no social or environmental impact.

The Company has been established solely for the purpose of financing, acquisition and management of Olaines Logistics Park; therefore, no strategic changes in the commercial activities of the Company have been planned.

The management does not have any information concerning trends, uncertainties, claims, obligations or events that could likely have a significant impact on the prospects of the company in the period following the reporting period outside the regular commercial activities of the company.

UPP Olaines OÜ is acting based on going concern.

Impact of COVID-19 on the economic activities of the Company

The coronavirus, which started spreading all over the world in early 2020 and caused a global economic recession in March 2020, also reached the Baltic States, which led to the closure of borders to foreign nationals and schools, and panic buying of convenience goods. The scope of the consequences of the recession caused by the pandemic is unclear, but there is no doubt that they will be serious.

The virus outbreak has had no direct impact on the economic activities of the Company. The virus has had an impact on the economic activities of the companies that lease the property acquired by the Company, which may have an indirect impact on the Company’s performance results. Some signs of stabilisation of the COVID-19 outbreak could be seen at the time this report was prepared, but the scope and impact of the recession on the Group’s performance results is still difficult to assess. The best estimate of the management board is that if the virus outbreak and the resulting recession do not worsen significantly, the impact of these circumstances on the Group’s performance results will be moderate due to the area of activities of the companies that lease property from the Company.

Management report

General administrative expenses amounted to 71,123 euros, which comprise 2.7% of net lease income.

The company’s assets comprised 31,675,413 euros as at 31 December 2019, incl. the investment property at fair value, which comprised 97.6% of assets. The net debt of the company as at 31 December 2019 was 24,982,851 euros. The net debt was calculated as follows: cash and cash equivalents were subtracted from the Company’s total loan and the subordinated loan granted by United Partners Property OÜ was then subtracted from the result.

No significant events other than regular operating activities, including the timely receipt of rent and utility charges, took place from 1 January 2019 to 31 December 2019.

Financial overview of the year

The total net lease income of the Group in 2019 amounted to 2,589,379 euros. The total net lease income calculated in the Group from 24 August 2017 to 31 December 2018 amounted to 2,607,869 euros. The increase in the net lease flow in the financial year in comparison with other financial year was caused by indexation and more efficient business activities.

The total operating profit of the Group in 2019 amounted to 2,649,256 euros. The operating profit of the Group from 24 August 2017 to 31 December 2018 amounted to 2,651,520 euros. The increase in operating profit in comparison of financial years was caused by the lack of one-off transaction-related costs in 2019 and the Group being more efficient in its business activities.

The Group increased its net profit in 2019 to 1,399,103 euros in comparison with the net profit of 967,219 euros earned from 24 August 2017 to 31 December 2018. The increase in the net profit in 2019 was caused by the lack of large one-off expenses and income in 2019, the Group earned income from an interest rate swap for the first time, and was also more efficient in its business activities during the financial year.

The Group used the services of an independent attested assessor to recognise the property of Olaines Logistics Park at its fair value as of the reporting date and profit from revaluation of property in the amount of 147,000 euros was therefore recognised during the financial year.

There are no vacancies on the investment property as at 31 December 2019.

Key financial indicators of the financial year

(euros) 31.12.2019 24.08.2017-

31.12.2018 Net lease income 2,589,379 2,607,869 Operating profit 2,649,256 2,651,520 Profit for the period 1,399,103 967,219





(euros) 31.12.2019 31.12.2018 Investment property 30,909,000 30,762,000 Interest-bearing loans 28,492,625 29,656,633 Interest-bearing loans excluding owner’s loan 25,544,325 26,608,333





(euros) 31.12.2019 24.08.2017-

31.12.2018 Net profit margin, % (Net profit / Net lease income) 54.0% 37.1% ROA (Net profit / Average assets) 4.4% 6.1% DSCR (Operating profit / Principal repayments and interest payments of interest-bearing loans, excl. principal and interest payments of owner’s loan) 1.3 1.3

Compliance with bond rules

Pursuant to clauses 3.5.3 and 3.5.4 of the bond rules of UPP Olaines OÜ, the management confirmes that the DSCR of UPP Olaines OÜ from 1 January 2019 to 31 December 2019 is larger than or equal to 1.1 and that no early redemption events have occurred from 1 January 2019 to 31 December 2019.

Management board, supervisory board and audit committee

The management board of UPP Olaines OÜ has one member: Marko Tali, Chairman of the Management Board. The supervisory board of UPP Olaines OÜ has three members: Mart Tooming, Tarmo Rooteman, Hallar Loogma.

No remuneration or other benefits are provided to the members of the management board and the supervisory board.

Other than the management board and the supervisory board, the Company has no employees.

In 2020 UPP Olaines OÜ formed an audit committee, which has three members.

/digitally signed/

Marko Tali

Chairman of the Management Board of UPP Olaines OÜ

30 April 2020, Tallinn





CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF UPP OLAINES OÜ

Consolidated statement of comprehensive income

(euros) Note 31.12.2019 24.08.2017-

31.12.2018 Net lease income 6 2,589,379 2,607,869 Net lease income 2,589,379 2,607,869 General administrative expenses 7 (71,123) (221,480) Profit / (loss) from revaluation of investment properties 12 147,000 362,000 Other income/(expenses) (16,000) (96,869) Operating profit 2,649,256 2,651,520 Financial income and expenses 8 (1,250,103) (1,720,477) Profit before income tax 1,399,153 931,043 Income tax 9 (50) 36,176 Net profit for the financial year 1,399,103 967,219 Total comprehensive income for the period 1,399,103 967,219





Consolidated statement of financial position

(euros) Note 31.12.2019 31.12.2018 Cash and cash equivalents 10 561,474 426,691 Trade receivables and other receivables 11 204,939 300,576 Total current assets 766,413 727,267 Investment property 12 30,909,000 30,762,000 Total non-current assets 30,909,000 30,762,000 TOTAL ASSETS 31,675,413 31,489,267 Trade creditors and other payables 13 358,762 446,036 Derivatives 16 455,204 416,879 Loans payable 15 1,064,000 1,064,004 Current liabilities 1,877,966 1,926,919 Loans payable 15 27,428,625 28,592,629 Total long-term liabilities 27,428,625 28,592,629 TOTAL LIABILITIES 29,306,591 30,519,548 Share capital 14 2,500 2,500 Retained earnings 967,219 0 Profit for the financial year 1,399,103 967,219 TOTAL EQUITY 2,368,822 969,719 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 31,675,413 31,489,267





More information:



Siim Sild

Managing Director

+372 5626 0107

siim.sild@unitedpartners.ee

UNITED PARTNERS

Attachment