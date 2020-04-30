The Board of Directors of Havila Shipping ASA has today approved the financial statements for 2019 for both the Group and the parent company.

The Group accounts is in line with Preliminary accounts released on 28th February 2020

Contacts:

CEO Njål Sævik, +47 909 35 722

CFO Arne Johan Dale, +47 909 87 706





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment