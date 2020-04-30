Talenom Plc, Manager's Transactions 30 April 2020 at 16:30
Talenom Plc: Manager's Transactions
|Person subject to the notification requirement
|Name:
|Ahosola Juho
|Position:
|Other senior manager
|Initial Notification
|Reference number:
|7437008E4R0N45B8J675_20200430160525_4
|Issuer
|Name:
|Talenom Oyj
|LEI:
|7437008E4R0N45B8J675
|Transaction details
|Transaction date:
|2020-04-28
|Venue:
|NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
|Nature of the transaction:
|Disposal
|Instrument:
|Share
|ISIN:
|FI4000153580
|Volume:
|1000
|Unit price:
|7.00000 Euro
|Volume:
|38
|Unit price:
|7.08000 Euro
|Volume:
|6519
|Unit price:
|7.10000 Euro
|Volume:
|4000
|Unit price:
|7.12000 Euro
|Volume:
|568
|Unit price:
|7.14000 Euro
|Aggregated transactions
|Volume:
|12125
|Volume weighted average price:
|7.10016 Euro
|Transaction details
|Transaction date:
|2020-04-29
|Venue:
|NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
|Nature of the transaction:
|Disposal
|Instrument:
|Share
|ISIN:
|FI4000153580
|Volume:
|10754
|Unit price:
|7.00000 Euro
|Volume:
|500
|Unit price:
|6.98000 Euro
|Volume:
|781
|Unit price:
|6.90000 Euro
|Volume:
|448
|Unit price:
|6.88000 Euro
|Volume:
|517
|Unit price:
|6.86000 Euro
|Aggregated transactions
|Volume:
|13000
|Volume weighted average price:
|6.98352 Euro
Talenom Oyj
Helsinki, FINLAND
Logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: