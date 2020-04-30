Talenom Plc, Manager's Transactions 30 April 2020 at 16:30

Talenom Plc: Manager's Transactions

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name:Ahosola Juho 
Position:Other senior manager
   
Initial Notification 
Reference number:7437008E4R0N45B8J675_20200430160525_4
   
Issuer
Name:Talenom Oyj
LEI:7437008E4R0N45B8J675
   
Transaction details
Transaction date:2020-04-28
Venue:NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Nature of the transaction:Disposal
 
Instrument:Share
ISIN:FI4000153580
 
Volume:1000
Unit price:7.00000 Euro
Volume:38
Unit price:7.08000 Euro
Volume:6519
Unit price:7.10000 Euro
Volume:4000
Unit price:7.12000 Euro
Volume:568
Unit price:7.14000 Euro
 
Aggregated transactions
Volume:12125
Volume weighted average price:7.10016 Euro
   
Transaction details
Transaction date:2020-04-29
Venue:NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Nature of the transaction:Disposal
 
Instrument:Share
ISIN:FI4000153580
 
Volume:10754
Unit price:7.00000 Euro
Volume:500
Unit price:6.98000 Euro
Volume:781
Unit price:6.90000 Euro
Volume:448
Unit price:6.88000 Euro
Volume:517
Unit price:6.86000 Euro
 
Aggregated transactions
Volume:13000
Volume weighted average price:6.98352 Euro