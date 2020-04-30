We hereby announce the audited annual information and the confirmation of responsible persons together with the Audit Committee report of Invalda INVL for the year 2019.
The person authorized to provide additional information is:
Darius Sulnis, President of Invalda INVL
E-mail Darius.Sulnis@invl.com
Invalda INVL
Vilnius, LITHUANIA
