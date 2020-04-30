Vow ASA has terminated its market-making agreement with Sparebank1 Markets. The last day of participation will be 30 June 2020.

The termination follows the positive development and increased liquidity in the shares.

Henrik Badin – CEO

Vow ASA

Tel: +47 90 78 98 25

Email: henrik.badin@vowasa.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-15 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.