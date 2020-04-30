AS Pro Kapital Grupp informs about a change in investor calendar. Due to the extraordinary situation caused by the spread of coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 and COVID-19, the start of reorganisation proceedings in the group’s subsidiary AS Tallinna Moekombinaat and related technical reasons, publishing of consolidated annual report 2019 has been postponed. Initially planned for 30 April 2020, the audited report will be published on 04 May 2020.





Angelika Annus

CFO

Phone: +372 6144920

e-mail: prokapital@prokapital.ee