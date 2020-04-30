Landsvirkjun has exercised an issuer call option to redeem a bond on 28 October 2020 with ISIN: XS1311446790 of the amount of USD 50,000,000 with maturity date 28 October 2022. A notice has been delivered to the bondholders through the Luxembourg Stock Exchange where the bond is listed. The redemption is a part of Landsvirkjun’s liquidity management.

Landsvirkjun is owned by the Icelandic State. The company generates about 75% of all electricity used in Iceland from 100% renewable energy sources, hydro, geothermal and wind. The company operates eighteen power stations; fifteen hydropower stations and three geothermal power stations, as well as two wind turbines.

Reykjavík, 30 April 2020

For further information please contact Rafnar Larusson, CFO at +354 515 9000 or by email: rafnar.larusson@landsvirkjun.is

