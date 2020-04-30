30 April 2020
G4S PLC
(the “Company”)
Reduction of awards of conditional shares under the Company’s 2020 Long Term Incentive Plan (“LTIP”) to persons discharging managerial responsibilities ('PDMRs')
The Company is providing an update on the level of awards granted under the Company’s 2020 LTIP on 3 April 2020 as announced on 8 April 2020. Having reviewed these grants in the context of current market conditions and in line with a recommendation received from management, the Remuneration Committee has determined to exercise its discretion under the rules of the 2020 LTIP and reduce the number of shares under the 2020 LTIP awards by 25% in order to eliminate the potential for windfall gains.
By making the adjustment upfront participants are provided with clear targets and incentives in order to look beyond the current Covid-19 pandemic and to achieve the demanding LTIP targets.
Resulting changes to the level of conditional awards of ordinary shares under the Company's 2020 LTIP made on 3 April 2020 to two executive directors and eight other PDMRs are set out in the table below:
|Name of PDMR/Executive director
|Role
|Original level of grant under 2020 LTIP on 3 April 2020
|Revised level of grant under 2020 LTIP after 25% reduction
|Ashley Almanza
|Chief Executive Officer
|2,569,167
|1,926,875
|Tim Weller
|Chief Financial Officer
|1,407,942
|1,055,956
|Mel Brooks
|Regional President – Africa
|517,084
|387,813
|John Kenning
|Regional CEO – Americas
|1,083,837
|812,878
|Graham Levinsohn
|Regional CEO – Europe & Middle East
|799,738
|599,803
|Søren Lundsberg-Nielsen
|Group General Counsel
|580,227
|435,170
|Jesus Rosano
|Divisional CEO –Global Cash Solutions
|722,698
|542,023
|Stephane Verdoy
|Group Sales & Marketing Director
|439,027
|329,270
|Sanjay Verma
|Regional President – Asia
|612,425
|459,318
|Debbie Walker
|Group Corporate Affairs Director
|435,795
|326,846
Allocations vest after three years and are subject to performance and employment criteria.
Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification:
Celine Barroche, Company Secretary
G4S plc
London, UNITED KINGDOM
