30 April 2020

G4S PLC

(the “Company”)

Reduction of awards of conditional shares under the Company’s 2020 Long Term Incentive Plan (“LTIP”) to persons discharging managerial responsibilities ('PDMRs')

The Company is providing an update on the level of awards granted under the Company’s 2020 LTIP on 3 April 2020 as announced on 8 April 2020. Having reviewed these grants in the context of current market conditions and in line with a recommendation received from management, the Remuneration Committee has determined to exercise its discretion under the rules of the 2020 LTIP and reduce the number of shares under the 2020 LTIP awards by 25% in order to eliminate the potential for windfall gains.

By making the adjustment upfront participants are provided with clear targets and incentives in order to look beyond the current Covid-19 pandemic and to achieve the demanding LTIP targets.

Resulting changes to the level of conditional awards of ordinary shares under the Company's 2020 LTIP made on 3 April 2020 to two executive directors and eight other PDMRs are set out in the table below:

Name of PDMR/Executive director Role Original level of grant under 2020 LTIP on 3 April 2020 Revised level of grant under 2020 LTIP after 25% reduction Ashley Almanza



Chief Executive Officer 2,569,167 1,926,875 Tim Weller



Chief Financial Officer 1,407,942 1,055,956 Mel Brooks



Regional President – Africa 517,084 387,813 John Kenning



Regional CEO – Americas 1,083,837 812,878 Graham Levinsohn Regional CEO – Europe & Middle East 799,738 599,803 Søren Lundsberg-Nielsen Group General Counsel 580,227 435,170 Jesus Rosano Divisional CEO –Global Cash Solutions



722,698 542,023 Stephane Verdoy Group Sales & Marketing Director 439,027 329,270 Sanjay Verma



Regional President – Asia 612,425 459,318 Debbie Walker Group Corporate Affairs Director 435,795 326,846

Allocations vest after three years and are subject to performance and employment criteria.

Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification:

Celine Barroche, Company Secretary