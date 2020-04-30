April 30, 2020

Amsterdam, the Netherlands – Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) announced that today’s Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (2020 AGM) has approved the appointment of Feike Sijbesma and Peter Löscher and the re-appointment of Neelam Dhawan as members of the Supervisory Board. The other proposals voted on at the AGM were also adopted.

Philips plans to convene an Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders, to be held in the second half of June 2020, to submit a dividend proposal to its shareholders in order to declare a distribution of EUR 0.85 per common share, in shares only.

Information on the composition of the Board of Management, the Executive Committee and the Supervisory Board can be found here .

Philips’ 2019 results are included in Philips’ 2019 Annual Report that was published on February 25, 2020.

For more information about Philips’ 2020 AGM, please click on this link .

For further information, please contact:

Ben Zwirs

Philips Global Press Office

Tel.: +31 6 15213446

E-mail: ben.zwirs@philips.com

Derya Guzel

Philips Investor Relations

Tel.: +31 20 59 77055

E-mail: derya.guzel@philips.com

About Royal Philips

Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) is a leading health technology company focused on improving people's health and enabling better outcomes across the health continuum from healthy living and prevention, to diagnosis, treatment and home care. Philips leverages advanced technology and deep clinical and consumer insights to deliver integrated solutions. Headquartered in the Netherlands, the company is a leader in diagnostic imaging, image-guided therapy, patient monitoring and health informatics, as well as in consumer health and home care. Philips' health technology portfolio generated 2019 sales of EUR 19.5 billion and employs approximately 81,000 employees with sales and services in more than 100 countries. News about Philips can be found at www.philips.com/newscenter

Forward-looking statements

This release contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of Philips and certain of the plans and objectives of Philips with respect to these items. Examples of forward-looking statements include statements made about the strategy, estimates of sales growth, future EBITA, future developments in Philips’ organic business and the completion of acquisitions and divestments. By their nature, these statements involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to future events and circumstances and there are many factors that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these statements.





