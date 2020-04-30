WILMINGTON, Del., April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, WSFS Bank announced a $100,000 pledge from the WSFS Community Foundation to further assist local organizations with COVID-19 relief efforts. The Foundation recently contributed $200,000 to eight organizations that are also engaged in the fight against the virus.



As the pandemic continues to impact the region, so does the need for relief assistance. The grants will be distributed to the following organizations:

$10,000: Food Bank of Delaware (Delaware)

$10,000: Delaware Restaurant Education Foundation (Delaware)

$10,000: Henrietta Johnson Medical Center (New Castle County, DE)

$10,000: La Red Health Center (Sussex County, DE)

$10,000: Catholic Social Services of the Archdiocese of Philadelphia – Catholic Foundation of Greater Philadelphia (Philadelphia, PA)

$10,000: Esperanza Health Center (Philadelphia, PA)

$10,000: Chosen 300 Ministries (Philadelphia, PA)

$5,000: Bucks County Housing Group (Bucks County, PA)

$5,000: Bucks County Opportunity Council (Bucks County, PA)

$5,000: Cherry Hill Food Pantry (Camden County, NJ)

$5,000: Joseph’s House of Camden (Camden County, NJ)

$5,000: Lutheran Ministries of New Jersey (New Jersey)

$5,000: Project Hope New Jersey (Camden County, NJ)

“Our nonprofits are struggling to keep pace with increased needs and our communities are feeling that distress. We are standing by our local nonprofit organizations as they are serving others during these difficult times,” said Vernita Dorsey, Senior Vice President, Director of Community Strategy, WSFS Bank.

“There is always a silver lining in times of crisis and WSFS continues to commit resources to those directly in our communities that need the most help,” said Carrie Leishman, Executive Director of the Delaware Restaurant Education Foundation. “This contribution offers critical support for displaced hospitality workers dependent on their paychecks to support their families. One in 10 Delawareans work in the restaurant and foodservice industries and WSFS’ contributions will reach every neighborhood in Delaware.”

“Project H.O.P.E. is sincerely grateful to receive funding from the WSFS Community Foundation, which will be used for personal protective equipment (PPE), hand sanitizer and patient care packages during this public health emergency,” said Patricia DeShields, CEO of Project H.O.P.E. “The funds enable us to protect the health and safety of patients and staff as we provide essential primary care services, testing and screening as well as reduce the burden on Camden City emergency rooms and hospitals.”

“The Bucks County Opportunity Council is grateful for the support from the WSFS Community Foundation,” said Joe Cuozzo, Director of Development at Bucks County Opportunity Council. “We are seeing a lot more families in need in Bucks County due to COVID-19 and this grant will help us serve those families affected by the crisis. There has been a big increase in the demand for food at all distribution sites and pantries plus an increase in families who need help paying rent or other emergencies brought on by the crisis.”

In addition, WSFS Bank recently made a $3 million contribution to the WSFS Community Foundation to fund future contributions throughout its footprint.

WSFS and its foundations are also accelerating more than $100,000 in annual commitments to local nonprofits. COVID-19 has impacted various organizations, some directly and others indirectly. To honor social distancing, many nonprofits have cancelled or postponed their annual fundraising events and are feeling the impact of lost funding on their communities. This acceleration will allow these organizations to continue their important work to provide crucial assistance for the homeless, educational services, in addition to basic food related needs.

For more information about the steps WSFS has taken to keep our Associates and Customers informed and safe, please visit wsfsbank.com .

About WSFS Financial Corporation

WSFS Financial Corporation is a multi-billion-dollar financial services company. Its primary subsidiary, WSFS Bank, is the oldest and largest locally managed bank and trust company headquartered in Delaware and the Greater Philadelphia region. As of March 31, 2020, WSFS Financial Corporation had $12.3 billion in assets on its balance sheet and $21.1 billion in assets under management and administration. WSFS operates from 116 offices, 91 of which are banking offices, located in Pennsylvania (54), Delaware (44), New Jersey (16), Virginia (1) and Nevada (1) and provides comprehensive financial services including commercial banking, retail banking, cash management and trust and wealth management. Other subsidiaries or divisions include Arrow Land Transfer, Cash Connect®, Cypress Capital Management, LLC, Christiana Trust of Delaware, NewLane Finance, Powdermill Financial Solutions, West Capital Management, WSFS Institutional Services, WSFS Mortgage, and WSFS Wealth Investments. Serving the greater Delaware Valley since 1832, WSFS Bank is one of the ten oldest banks in the United States continuously operating under the same name.

For more information, please visit www.wsfsbank.com .

About the WSFS Community Foundation

The WSFS Community Foundation focuses on supporting quality public education grades K-12, health and human service programs for the homeless and needy, economic and business growth, and art education. Grants are awarded for initiatives that are innovative, creative, sustainable and replicable.

Media Contact:

Kyle Babcock

215-864-1795

kbabcock@wsfsbank.com