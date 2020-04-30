30 April 2020

Annual Report 2019

Irish Continental Group plc (the “Company”) has today published its Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2019. Copies of the document are available to be viewed and downloaded online from the Company’s website www.icg.ie .

A copy of the document will be included with the Annual General Meeting (the “AGM”) mailing to those shareholders who have elected to receive hardcopy communications. As previously announced on 25th March, due to current Government restrictions, the AGM has been postponed from the original scheduled date to a later date which will be advised in due course.

Copies of the above documents will be submitted to Euronext Dublin and the UK Listing Authority where they will be available for inspection.

Tom Corcoran

Company Secretary