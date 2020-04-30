16:00 London, 18:00 Helsinki, 30 April 2020 - Afarak Group Plc (“Afarak” or “the Company”) (LSE: AFRK, NASDAQ: AFAGR)
Production report Q1 2020
The overall production during the first quarter of 2020 contracted by 42.6% when compared to same period of prior year.
|Q1/2020
|Q1/2019
|Change
|FY 2019
|Group production
|mt
|76,405
|133,217
|-42.6%
|426,774
|Mining
|mt
|59,949
|109,718
|-45.4%
|357,557
|Processing
|mt
|16,456
|23,499
|-30.0%
|69,217
|Speciality Alloys production
|mt
|27,168
|24,439
|11.2%
|100,765
|Mining
|mt
|19,105
|17,286
|10.5%
|75,251
|Processing
|mt
|8,063
|7,153
|12.7%
|25,515
|FerroAlloys production
|mt
|49,237
|108,778
|-54.7%
|326,008
|Mining
|mt
|40,844
|92,432
|-55.8%
|282,306
|Processing
|mt
|8,393
|16,346
|-48.7%
|43,702
Mining
Processing
Helsinki, April 30, 2020
AFARAK GROUP PLC
Board of Directors
For additional information, please contact:
Afarak Group Plc
Guy Konsbruck, CEO, +356 2122 1566, guy.konsbruck@afarak.com
Financial reports and other investor information are available on the Company's website: www.afarak.com.
Afarak Group is a specialist alloy producer focused on delivering sustainable growth with a Speciality Alloys business in southern Europe and a FerroAlloys business in South Africa. The Company is listed on NASDAQ Helsinki (AFAGR) and the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (AFRK).
