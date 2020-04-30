CINCINNATI, April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVO), a provider of diagnostic testing solutions and life science raw materials, has completed its previously announced acquisition of Exalenz Bioscience Ltd., the Modiin, Israel based provider of the BreathID® Breath Test Systems, a urea breath test platform for the detection of Helicobacter pylori.



The combination of Meridian’s leading stool antigen tests with the Exalenz BreathID® urea breath test positions Meridian as the only company in the U.S. with a complete offering of non-invasive diagnostic assays for a H. pylori active infection. According to the CDC, approximately two thirds of the global population is infected with H. pylori, a leading cause of peptic ulcers and gastric cancer. Annually there are between 500,000 and 850,000 new cases of peptic ulcer disease and over one million ulcer-related hospitalizations.

Jack Kenny, Chief Executive Officer, said, “We are excited to complete the acquisition of Exalenz Bioscience Ltd. and its H. pylori urea breath testing systems. Despite the turmoil from the COVID-19 pandemic, we continue to execute on our growth strategy, and this acquisition fits squarely with our Diagnostics business unit’s vision of supplying market leading gastrointestinal assays to health systems around the world. We look forward to immediately integrating the BreathID® Systems into our commercial efforts within the U.S. and delivering our innovative non-invasive H. pylori testing solutions to our customer base.”

Meridian will provide more background on Exalenz and the strategic rationale on the Company’s earnings call on May 8, 2020 at 10:00am Eastern Time. Please see investor.meridianbioscience.com for the details of how to join the call.

About Meridian Bioscience, Inc.

Meridian is a fully integrated life science company that develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad range of innovative diagnostic products. We are dedicated to developing and delivering better solutions that give answers with speed, accuracy and simplicity that are redefining the possibilities of life from discovery to diagnosis. Through discovery and development, we provide critical life science raw materials used in immunological and molecular tests for human, animal, plant, and environmental applications. Through diagnosis, we provide diagnostic solutions in areas including gastrointestinal and upper respiratory infections and blood lead level testing. We build relationships and provide solutions to hospitals, reference laboratories, research centers, veterinary testing centers, physician offices, diagnostics manufacturers, and biotech companies in more than 70 countries around the world.

Meridian’s shares are traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, symbol VIVO. Meridian’s website address is www.meridianbioscience.com .