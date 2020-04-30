The Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of AUGA group, AB (legal entity code 126264360, address: Konstitucijos ave. 21C, Vilnius; Company) took place on 30 April 2020, the shareholders attending the meeting held 175,869,880 shares, which entitled them to 175,869,880 votes (i.e. 77,33% of votes granted by all shares of the Company).

The following decisions have been taken at the General Meeting of Shareholders:

Consolidated Annual Report of the Company for the year 2019 and Auditor’s Report.

Decision:

Taken for the information.

Approval of Consolidated and Separate Annual Financial Statements of the Company for the year 2019.

Decision:

To approve Consolidated and Separate Annual Financial Statements for the year 2019.

Approval of the Profit (loss) allocation of the Company for the year 2019.

Decision:

To distribute the Company‘s profit in the total sum of EUR 7,586,288 available for appropriation, as follows:

No. Ratios Amount, Euros 1. Non-allocated profit (loss) of the previous year at the end of the financial year as of 31 December 2019 8,733,304 2. Net profit (loss) for the financial year (1,394,016) 3. Profit (loss) for the reporting financial year not recognized in the profit and loss account - 4. Share based payment for employees’ expenses accounted in the profit and loss account 247,000 5. Shareholders' contribution against losses - 6. Portion of the reserve of tangible fixed assets - 7. Profit (loss) for allocation (1+2+3+4+5+6) 7,586,288 8. Allocation of profit to compulsory reserve - 9. Allocation of profit to reserve for granting of shares 885,000 10. Allocation of profit to other reserves - 11. Allocation of profit to dividends - 12. Allocation of profit to tantièmes - 13. Non-allocated profit (loss) at the end of the reporting year carried forward to next financial year (7-8-9-10-11-12) 6,701,288

Appointment of the auditor to audit Consolidated Financial Statements of the Company for the year 2020 and approval of auditor’s remuneration.

Decision:

To appoint UAB PricewaterhouseCoopers (code: 111473315) as the Company‘s audit enterprise to perform the audit of the Consolidated and Separate Financial Statements for the 2020 financial year. To authorize the Company‘s General manager to conclude the agreement for audit services, establishing the payment for services as agreed between the parties but in any case, not more than EUR 54,000 (fifty four thousand) (VAT excluded) per year for the audit of the Company‘s Consolidated and Separate Financial Statements.

Approval of the new wording of the rules on granting Company’s shares to employees and (or) members of the bodies of the Company.

Decision:

To approve the new wording of the rules on granting Company’s shares to employees and (or) members of the bodies of the Company as per the attached draft.

Approval of the Remuneration policy of executives of the Company.

Decision:

To approve the Remuneration policy of executives of the Company as per the attached draft.

Provision of the Strategy of the Company and its implementation report.

Decision:

Taken for the information.

CEO

Kestutis Juscius

+370 5 233 5340

Attachments