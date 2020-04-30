RENO, Nev., April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reno Sub-Systems, Inc. (Reno), a developer of high performance radio frequency (RF) matching networks for leading-edge nanoscale semiconductor manufacturing, today introduced its first all solid state generator and RF matching system, developed to support a repeat customer of Reno’s Velocity™ RF Matching Networks. The new system is the first-ever combined EVC™ match and RF generator unit designed specifically as an integrated system, leveraging Reno’s patented Velocity™ RF Match and Precis™ Generator technologies. This combination allows for direct communications between the systems to optimize the performance of both.



“Developing and launching a fully integrated match and generator system is a major technological accomplishment that once again showcases Reno’s innovation and know-how,” said John Voltz, senior vice president, business development at Reno Subsystems. “It is highly validating that one of our repeat customers would trust us to develop this system for their latest and most advanced process tool. Adding this new integrated product to our portfolio offers us significant growth potential as a company, and propels us quickly into the RF generator market, which is roughly twice the TAM of matching networks alone.”

About the Integrated RF Match and Generator System

Reno’s new RF match and generator system combines the company’s proven Velocity™ RF Matching Network and Precis™ Generator technologies in a clean sheet design that optimizes the performance of both. Historically, the efficiency and magnitude of forward power and reflected power have fueled the process challenges behind today’s RF generators and VVC matching networks in plasma processes. The time required to correct micro-arcing or plasma instability detection has created significant challenges at 14nm and below.

Reno’s solid state Electronically Variable Capacitor (EVC™) matching network is a digital array that achieves run-to-run repeatable and accurate matching technology to enable the specific, high aspect ratio, selectively anisotropic sharp-edge plasma processing. The company’s Precis™ generator technology delivers the precise power control required for advanced semiconductor manufacturing below 10nm. Combining Reno’s solid-state power generator and EVC™ matching technologies into one mechanical package with one control system and microsecond step changes allows forward power and reflected power to evolve into efficient delivered power.

About Reno Sub-Systems

Reno Sub-Systems, Inc. has developed new and disruptive technologies for the semiconductor and advanced microelectronic industries. Leveraging its patented technologies, Reno has demonstrated the highest performance radio frequency matching networks for leading-edge nanoscale manufacturing processes. Reno has generated strong customer demand based on on-tool performance data, which has allowed the company to transition from technology and product development to high volume adoption within two years. For more information, please visit https://renosubsystems.com .

