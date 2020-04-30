FOSTER CITY, Calif., April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Notable , which is redefining cancer treatment with its scientific technology platform to rapidly advance drug development, announced a partnership today with the MDS Foundation . MDS Foundation (MDSF) provides insight and information to families on upcoming clinical trials for myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS).

As part of the partnership, Notable is providing a grant to support MDSF’s critical education and advocacy efforts on behalf of MDS patients and their support network. Notable and MDSF will work closely together to engage physicians, biopharmaceutical companies, health authorities, and clinical trial organizations to collaborate on novel clinical trial designs. The goal of this effort is to match patients to effective drug therapies, and get those therapies approved faster for the benefit of all MDS patients.

The MDS Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing an ongoing exchange of information about MDS with patients and families. For clinical trials, the organization acts as an important conduit providing information, and translating technical jargon and medical terms and procedures for patients to better understand what each trial is about and what their participation will involve.

This partnership marks the MDS Foundation’s first time working with a scientific technology platform like Notable.

“Notable has breakthrough technology for accelerating drug development and precision medicine, matching patients with effective therapies,” said Tracey Iraca, Executive Director of the MDS Foundation. “We are excited to work closely with Notable to continue to learn more about what its platform will mean for MDS research and help translate important information about MDS developments and trials to our community.”

About the Collaboration

Educational patient-facing information highlighting key details about the trials in easy to understand descriptions will be communicated in various formats including social media, email, print, video and on the MDS Foundation’s website.

Furthermore, the MDS Foundation will also help connect the Notable team with MDS research through its Centers of Excellence network on available clinical trials, new research and treatment options.

“The MDS Foundation is paramount for communicating and educating the MDS community about groundbreaking research and treatments in this field,” said Laurie Heilmann, CEO of Notable. “The combination of our scientific technology platform and the MDS Foundation’s charter will help advance functional precision medicine while educating patients and families about the latest clinical trials available.”

Notable’s automated technology platform is built to help predict patient responses to cancer treatment therapies. As a precision oncology company, Notable matches patients with effective therapies and accelerates the drug development process for novel therapeutics. The company is developing the testing capability that will help physicians make better-informed decisions about which treatments and clinical trials might be most beneficial for their patients. A feasibility study conducted at the Stanford University School of Medicine demonstrated that Notable achieved an 84 percent overall accuracy rate in retrospectively predicting patient therapeutic responses. The most recent data from this collaboration was presented at the American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting in December of 2019.

About MDS Foundation

The MDS Foundation, Inc. is an international non-profit advocacy organization whose mission is to support and educate patients and healthcare providers with innovative research into the fields of MDS, Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) and related myeloid neoplasms in order to accelerate progress leading to the diagnosis, control and cure of these diseases. Founded in 1994 by world-renowned researchers dedicated to furthering scientific knowledge, patient support and education in MDS, these same researchers continue to work closely with the organization to enhance these efforts.

For more than two decades, the MDS Foundation has been working towards improving outcomes for patients with MDS through the efforts of patient advocacy, professional education and innovative research. We believe that by building a community of physicians, researchers, patients and caregivers, we can help to make potentially curative therapies available for all patients with MDS.

About Notable

Notable is redefining cancer treatment with a clinically validated AI platform that rapidly advances cancer drug development at a fraction of traditional costs. Notable’s approach combines AI with an automated lab to determine which drugs or combination of drugs will be most effective for specific types of cancers, enabling drug companies to recruit the right patients into clinical trials. The resulting high response rates in those trials can accelerate the process, eliminating much of the time and cost in later-stage trials, and helping to get drugs to market years faster at a lower cost to patients. Learn more at https://notablelabs.com/ or follow @notablelabs.

