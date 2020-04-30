Orlando, Florida, April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA ), operator of IZEAx®, the premier online marketplace connecting brands and publishers with influential content creators, today announced that its conference call to review and discuss first quarter financial results will begin at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time on May 14, 2020.



IZEA’s Chairman and CEO Ted Murphy, interim CFO LeAnn Hitchcock, and COO Ryan Schram, will host the call, followed by a question and answer period.

Date: Thursday, May 14, 2020

Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time

Toll-free dial-in number: 1-877-300-8521

International dial-in number: 1-412-317-6026

Please call the conference telephone number five minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. A replay of the call will be available after 8:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through May 21, 2020.

Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921

International replay number: 1-412-317-6671

Replay ID: 10143761

About IZEA Worldwide, Inc.

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (“IZEA”) operates online platforms that connect marketers with content creators. IZEA platforms automate influencer marketing and custom content development, allowing brands and agencies to scale their marketing programs. IZEA influencers include everyday creators as well as celebrities and accredited journalists. Creators are compensated for producing unique content such as long and short form text, videos, photos, status updates, and illustrations for marketers or distributing such content on behalf of marketers through their personal websites, blogs, and social media channels. Marketers receive influential content and engaging, shareable stories that drive awareness. For more information about IZEA, visit https://izea.com/

Safe Harbor Statement

All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. For IZEA’s full safe harbor statement please visit https://izea.com/safe-harbor-statement /

Martin Smith IZEA Worldwide, Inc. Phone: 407-674-6911 Email: ir@izea.com