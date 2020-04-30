SACRAMENTO, Calif., April 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With California’s public school campuses closed since mid-March, spring semester never looked quite like this, and families have lots of questions about the impact of COVID19 on higher education. ScholarShare 529 – California’s official college savings plan – introduced a new resource to help: Navigating the New Realities, A Guide for California College Students and Parents , which provides tips and insights focused on three pressing higher education topics particularly relevant to current college students and their parents:



The Student Experience. What happens when the college experience is suddenly transformed into an at-home pursuit? Families can learn new tips for maintaining mental health, staying sharp, and successful distance learning.

College Finances. What impact does COVID19 have on current and future college costs – and how families save for college? The new guide provides college savings strategies for consideration, plus information about the impact on tuition/housing refunds and student loans.

Enrollment Considerations. What kind of long-term impact can be expected? Enrollment insights focus on study-abroad programs, fall enrollment and visa status for international students.

“I encourage parents and families with questions about college finances to take a look at our new guide,” said California Treasurer Fiona Ma. “It has a lot of valuable information.”

“We don’t have all the answers, but we are here to help California families navigate today’s new higher education realities,” said Julio Martinez, executive director of the ScholarShare Investment Board. “Our guide provides information and insights to help California families better understand these important aspects of higher education amid COVID19 so that they can stay focused on what matters most.”

Click here to read the new guide for California college students and parents, and visit www.ScholarShare529.com for more information.



